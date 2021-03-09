In honor of International Women’s Day, TIME hosted its first-ever “Voices of the Future” Women’s Summit on March 8, 2021. The virtual event convened influential female leaders, activists, and storytellers for thought-provoking conversations about how to accelerate the women’s movement, and build toward a better future.

Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys and National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman discussed the power of art to spark activism, in a live discussion facilitated by TIME senior editor Lucy Feldman. Jane Goodall spoke with TIME senior editor Haley Sweetland Edwards about how women can come together to face global challenges. TIME senior correspondent Charlotte Alter welcomed Black Lives Matter co-founder and activist Patrisse Cullors and United Farm Worker’s co-founder and activist Dolores Huerta to discuss building movements that shape policy. And TIME staff writer Raisa Bruner talked to Academy Award-winning actress Cate Blanchett and Mrs. America producer Stacey Sher about how representation in storytelling can create real world change.

The Women’s Summit also highlighted young, groundbreaking leaders who are inspiring the next generation, including Black Trans Circles founder and activist Raquel Willis, Freedom March NYC co-founder Chelsea Miller, and Re-Earth Initiative co-founder Xiye Bastida and CEO of Hate Is A Virus and BetterBrave Tammy Cho.

