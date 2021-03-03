TIME to Host First-Ever “Voices of the Future” Summit to Celebrate the Achievements of Women Around the World on March 8

Timed to International Women’s Day, and presented in partnership with P&G, the virtual summit will feature appearances from Amanda Gorman, Alicia Keys, Jane Goodall, Cate Blanchett and others

(New York, NY — March 3) TIME will convene female leaders, activists, and changemakers for the first annual “Voices of the Future” Women’s Summit on March 8, 2021 at 1PM EST.

Presented in partnership with P&G, and timed to International Women’s Day, the TIME “Voices of the Future” Women’s Summit will spotlight leaders in the movements for women’s rights, equality and justice who are working to build a better future.

Speakers for the TIME “Voices of the Future” Women’s Summit include:

Amanda Gorman , poet, activist and author

, poet, activist and author Alicia Keys, singer, film producer and advocate

singer, film producer and advocate Cate Blanchett , actor, producer and humanitarian

, actor, producer and humanitarian Patrisse Cullors, author and co-founder, Black Lives Matter Global Network

author and co-founder, Black Lives Matter Global Network Jane Goodall , DBE, founder, The Jane Goodall Institute

, DBE, founder, The Jane Goodall Institute Dolores Huerta , president, Dolores Huerta Foundation and co-founder, UFW

, president, Dolores Huerta Foundation and co-founder, UFW Stacey Sher, producer

producer Gitanjali Rao , TIME Kid of the Year

, TIME Kid of the Year Chelsea Miller , co-founder, Freedom March NYC

, co-founder, Freedom March NYC Alyse Nelson , president and CEO, Vital Voices Global Partnership

, president and CEO, Vital Voices Global Partnership Xiye Bastida, co-founder, Re-Earth Initiative

co-founder, Re-Earth Initiative Tammy Cho , CEO, Hate Is A Virus and BetterBrave

, CEO, Hate Is A Virus and BetterBrave Raquel Willis , writer and activist

, writer and activist Featuring a performance by MILCK

The “Voices of the Future” Summit will convene virtually in 2021, and will return as an in-person event beginning in 2022.

The event will stream live on Splash and on Time.com and across TIME’s social platforms. Additional speakers and participants, along with the final program for the event will be shared in the coming days.

To RSVP, tune in live, or learn more about the TIME “Voices of the Future” Women’s Summit, visit: time.com/womenssummit.

