Michelle Obama will share her kitchen wisdom with her new Netflix original family series, Waffles + Mochi. In the show, which is part of her and husband Barack’s producing deal with the streaming service, Obama and a pair of mischievous puppets learn about cooking and food from renowned chefs like Samin Nosrat and José Andrés. The series drops on March 16.

Documentary fans have plenty to watch in March. The Last Chance U series returns to Netflix on March 10 with a new basketball-themed series that will focus on a team at a junior college in East Los Angeles. Also joining the platform this month? Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal, an original documentary about the 2019 college admissions bribery scandal that made headlines after high-profile celebrities like Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were revealed to be part of it. It will debut on March 17.

Here’s everything new on Netflix this month—and everything set to leave the streaming platform.

Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in March 2021

Available March 1

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

Available March 2

Word Party, season 5

Available March 3

Moxie

Murder Among the Mormons

Available March 4

Pacific Rim: The Black

Available March 5

City of Ghosts

Dogwashers

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4

Sentinelle

Available March 8

Bombay Begums

Bombay Rose

Available March 9

The Houseboat

StarBeam, season 3

Available March 10

Dealer

Last Chance U: Basketball

Marriage or Mortgage

Available March 11

Coven of Sisters

Available March 12

Love Alarm, season 2

The One

Paper Lives

Paradise PD: Part 3

YES DAY

Available March 15

The Lost Pirate Kingdom

Zero Chill

Available March 16

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo

Waffles + Mochi

Available March 17

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case

Available March 18

B: The Beginning Succession

Cabras da Peste

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American

Available March 19

Alien TV, season 2

Country Comfort

Formula 1: Drive to Survive, season 3

Sky Rojo

Available March 22

Navillera

Available March 23

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning

Available March 24

Seaspiracy

Who Killed Sara?

Available March 25

Caught by a Wave

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood

Secret Magic Control Agency

Available March 26

A Week Away

Bad Trip

The Irregulars

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop

Nailed It!: Double Trouble

Available March 30

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire

Available March 31

Haunted: Latin America

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in March 2021

Available March 1

Batman Begins

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Dances with Wolves

DC Super Hero Girls, season 1

I Am Legend

Invictus

Jason X

Killing Gunther

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom

Nights in Rodanthe

Power Rangers Beast Morphers, season 2

Rain Man

Step Up: Revolution

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny

The Dark Knight

The Pursuit of Happyness

Training Day

Two Weeks Notice

Year One

Available March 2

Black or White

Available March 3

Parker

Safe Haven

Available March 11

The Block Island Sound

Available March 14

Audrey

Available March 15

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The BFG

The Last Blockbuster

Available March 16

Savages

Available March 18

Deadly Illusions

The Fluffy Movie

Skylines

Available March 20

Jiu Jitsu

Available March 22

Philomena

Available March 25

Millennials, season 3

Available March 26

Big Time Rush, seasons 1-4

Croupier

Available March 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Rainbow High, season 1

Available March 30

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story

Available March 31

At Eternity’s Gate

Haunted: Latin America

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in March 2021

Leaving March 3

Rectify, seasons 1-4

Leaving March 7

Hunter X Hunter, seasons 1-3

Leaving March 8

Apollo 18

The Young Offenders

Leaving March 9

November Criminals

The Boss’s Daughter

Leaving March 10

Last Ferry

Summer Night

Leaving March 13

Spring Breakers

The Outsider

Leaving March 14

Aftermath

Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis

The Assignment

The Student

Leaving March 15

Chicken Little

Leaving March 16

Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3

Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment

Silver Linings Playbook

Leaving March 17

All About Nina

Come and Find Me

Leaving March 20

Conor McGregor: Notorious

Leaving March 22

Agatha and the Truth of Murder

I Don’t Know How She Does It

Leaving March 24

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage

Leaving March 25

Blood Father

The Hurricane Heist

Leaving March 26

Ghost Rider

Leaving March 27

Domino

Leaving March 30

Extras, seasons 1-2

Killing Them Softly

London Spy, season 1

The House That Made Me, seasons 1-3

Leaving March 31

Arthur

Chappaquiddick

Enter the Dragon

God’s Not Dead

Hedgehogs

Inception

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kung Fu Hustle

Molly’s Game

Money Talks

School Daze

Secret in Their Eyes

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sex and the City 2

Sinister Circle

Skin Wars, seasons 1-3

Taxi Driver

The Bye Bye Man

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Prince & Me

Weeds, seasons 1-7

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Please enter a valid email address. * The request timed out and you did not successfully sign up. Please attempt to sign up again. Sign Up Now An unexpected error has occurred with your sign up. Please try again later. Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy . This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.