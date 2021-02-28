Here's What's New on Amazon Prime in March 2021

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall will reprise their iconic Coming to America roles in a new Amazon original sequel, Coming 2 America, which centers on the royal from Zamunda returning to Queens, New York. The film will release on March 5.
Go back in time with a Back to the Future marathon when the whole trilogy hits Amazon Prime on March 1. The time traveling saga, which begins with the classic 1985 film, follows the adventures of teenager Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and zany Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) as they explore the space/time continuum with an unpredictable time machine.
Those looking to catch feelings this month are in luck, as a plethora of romances join the platform in March. From Nancy Meyer‘s charming rom-com, Something’s Gotta Give to friends-turned-lovers feature, No Strings Attached, there’s something for every romantic.
Here are all the series and movies available on Amazon Prime Video this month.
Here are the new Amazon Prime Video originals in March 2021
Available March 5
Coming 2 America
Available March 12
Making Their Mark, season 1
Available March 26
Invincible, season 1
La Templanza (The Vineyard), season 1
Here are the movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video in March 2021
Available March 1
48 Hrs.
50/50
Another 48 Hrs.
As Good As It Gets
Attack Of The 50 Foot Cheerleader
Attack The Block
A Very Brady Sequel
Back To The Future
Back To The Future Part II
Back To The Future Part III
Beloved
Cocktail
Due Date
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
Extract
For Colored Girls
I Can Do Bad All By Myself
Instant Nanny
In The Line Of Fire
Mae West: Dirty Blonde
Neil Young: Heart Of Gold
Patriot Games
Patriots Day
Priceless
Rain Man
Religulous
Rushmore
Shine A Light
Silverado
Sliver
Sydney White
The Full Monty
The Spirit
The Terminal
The Whole Nine Yards
Tombstone
Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns
Wet Hot American Summer
Available March 3
Out Of Africa
Available March 10
Jack And Jill
Available March 12
Honest Thief
Available March 19
Words On Bathroom Walls
Available March 29
Renegades
Available March 30
The Ghost Writer
Here are the TV shows streaming on Amazon Prime Video in March 2021
Available March 1
American Masters – Dorothea Lange: Grab a Hunk of Lightning
And She Could Be Next, season 1
Brad Meltzer’s Decoded, season 1
Breathless, season 1
Captain Marleau, season 1
Civilizations, season 1
Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz, season 1
Ella the Elephant, season 1
Fifth Ward, season 1
Jo Frost: Nanny on Tour, season 1
Life With Elizabeth, season 1
London Kills, season 1
Nightwatch, season 1
Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton & Susan B. Anthony, limited series
Range Rider, season 1
Rhymes Through Times, season 1
Somewhere South, season 1
The Paris Murders, season 1
The Returned, season 1