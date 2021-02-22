Earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, as arriving patients quickly overwhelmed hospitals from China to Italy to New York, officials converted all manner of public spaces into makeshift treatment hubs in a wartime-like effort to save as many people as possible. Now, as cases fall in many countries, public spaces are being changed once again—this time into mass vaccination hubs, where hundreds or even thousands of people can be inoculated against COVID-19 in a given day.

Below, see some of the world’s most impressive makeshift COVID-19 vaccination hubs, from New York’s Citi Field to Moscow’s Krylatskoye Ice Palace to the United Kingdom’s Salisbury Cathedral. We’ve also included images from smaller, perhaps less remarkable venues, like high school gyms and a bus-turned-mobile vaccination unit. Combined, these facilities will play a critical role in ensuring the worst of the pandemic is behind us.

A temporary COVID-19 vaccination site at Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow on Feb. 1, 2021. Valery Sharifulin—TASS/Reuters

A view of the cabins before the first COVID-19 vaccinations in the Festhalle hall in Frankfurt on Jan. 19, 2021. Boris Roessler—Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Terezinha da Conceicao, 80, left, and Dulcinea da Silva Lopes, 59, become the first women to receive the COVID-19 vaccine produced by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on Jan. 18, 2021. Bruna Prado—AP

Salisbury Cathedral functions as a COVID-19 vaccination site in Salisbury, England, on Jan. 23, 2021. Tom Jamieson—The New York Times/Redux

A view of a temporary COVID-19 vaccination center in the Erika-Hess ice stadium in Berlin on Jan. 14, 2021. Kay Nietfeld—Pool/Reuters

Health workers are vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 at Argentine club River Plate's basketball court in Buenos Aires on Feb. 2, 2021. Juan Mabromate—AFP/Getty Images

A health worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine at a bar in Tel Aviv on Feb.18, 2021. Gil Cohen-Magen—AFP/Getty Images

Cars lined up ata vaccination site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Jan. 29, 2021. Philip Cheung—The New York Times/Redux

Olga D'arc Pimentel, 72, is vaccinated by a health worker with a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on the banks of the Rio Negro near Manaus, Brazil, on Feb. 9, 2021. Michael Dantas—AFP/Getty Images

A woman gets in the VACCI'BUS, which goes village to village to enable people with reduced mobility to be easily vaccinated, in Bouleuse, France, on Jan. 20, 2021. François Nascimbeni—AFP/Getty Images

Hundreds of people move through Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., as they receive their COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 1, 2021. Joseph Prezioso—AFP/Getty Images

A health worker directs people arriving to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the Belgrade Fair in Belgrade, Serbia, on Jan. 25, 2021. Andrej Isakovic—AFP/Getty Images

People arrive at Epsom Downs Racecourse as it opens as a COVID-19 vaccination center in Epsom, England, on Jan. 11, 2021. Adrian Dennis—AFP/Getty Images

Preparations take place at Stockholm's City Hall to convert the Nobel Prize venue into a COVID-19 vaccination site on Feb. 21, 2021. Jonathan Nackstrand—AFP/Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, left, and New York Mets baseball team owner Steve Cohen speak after a press conference to announce the opening of Mets Citi Field stadium as a COVID-19 Vaccine Mega Hub in Queens, N.Y., on Feb. 10, 2021. Anthony Behar—Sipa/AP

The Coronavirus Brief. Everything you need to know about the global spread of COVID-19 Please enter a valid email address. * The request timed out and you did not successfully sign up. Please attempt to sign up again. Sign Up Now An unexpected error has occurred with your sign up. Please try again later. Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy . This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Maïa Booker at maia.booker@time.com.