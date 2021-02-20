Watch a Special Event Celebrating the 2021 TIME100 Next

On Feb. 19, TIME’s virtual conversation series TIME100 Talks aired a special episode celebrating the release of the 2021 TIME100 Next, a list recognizing 100 emerging leaders from around the world who are poised to shape the future of their industries and their communities.

The episode, which was hosted by breakout Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, included musical performances from artists Dua Lipa, Anitta, Luke Combs and Phoebe Bridgers. Dr. Dairon Elisondo Rojas used the moment to highlight nonprofit Global Response Management’s efforts to provide underserved communities—including asylum-seekers in Matamoros, Mexico—with needed medical care.

And Regé-Jean Page, star of Netflix’s Bridgerton, shared his admiration for a fellow member of the list, soccer star and humanitarian Marcus Rashford: “The TIME100 Next list is about what happens next and the people who get to inspire what happens next,” he said. “I hope that all of us carry that responsibility to bring a little bit of light into the future by how we carry ourselves.”

