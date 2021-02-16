Welcoming John Simons as Executive Editor

TIME Editor-in-Chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal and Deputy Editor Sam Jacobs sent the following note to staff Tuesday.

Team TIME,

We are happy to announce that John Simons joins TIME as Executive Editor on March 1. John will oversee business, technology and nation coverage. In this new role, John joins the editorial leadership team helping guide our overall strategy and coverage across all platforms.

John comes to us from The Wall Street Journal where he was most recently deputy health and science editor and bureau chief for health business. Prior to that, he was based in the WSJ’s London bureau guiding energy coverage. He brings to TIME 28 years of newsroom experience across digital, print, new and legacy media. As an editor and manager at the WSJ, the Associated Press, Black Enterprise and IBT/Newsweek, John has led coverage of technology, media, personal finance, corporate diversity and management in addition to health, science and energy. As a writer and reporter at Fortune, the WSJ and U.S. News & World Report earlier in his career, he covered the drug and biotech industries, immigration, technology and economic policy.

Throughout his career, John has built a reputation as a talented story editor, ambitious driver of coverage and newsroom mentor. We are fortunate that he will also be leading business coverage, one of our biggest opportunities since leaving Time Inc. With companies playing a broader role in society, this is an important moment for TIME to build on its rich tradition of business coverage. John will work with our journalists around the globe to report on our most critical themes–equality, leadership, rebuilding, sustainability–through the lens of business. We’re eager for many of you who are already covering the intersection of business and your own areas of coverage to participate in this effort.

A graduate of Northeastern University, John is from Stamford, Conn. and lives in currently snow-covered Montclair, N.J. with his wife and daughter.

More than 1,000 people applied for this position–a testament to the enormous interest in the role as well as the impression that John left on us and the hiring committee. Please join in welcoming John to TIME.

Edward and Sam

Sign up for Inside TIME. Be the first to see the new cover of TIME and get our most compelling stories delivered straight to your inbox. Please enter a valid email address. * The request timed out and you did not successfully sign up. Please attempt to sign up again. Sign Up Now An unexpected error has occurred with your sign up. Please try again later. Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy . This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at letters@time.com.