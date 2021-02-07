George P. Shultz, Reagan's Longtime Secretary of State, Dies at 100

George Shultz, former secretary of state, listens during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29, 2015.
Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg/Getty Images
By MATTHEW LEE and BARRY SCHWEID / AP
February 7, 2021 1:12 PM EST

WASHINGTON — President Ronald Reagan’s longtime secretary of state, George P. Shultz, who spent most of the 1980s trying to improve relations with the Soviet Union and forging a course for peace in the Middle East, has died. He was 100.

Shultz died Saturday at his home on the campus of Stanford University, according to the Hoover Institution, a think tank where he was a distinguished fellow.

Shultz held three major Cabinet posts in Republican administrations during a long career of public service. He was labor secretary and treasury secretary under President Richard Nixon before spending more than six years as Reagan’s secretary of state. He had been the oldest surviving former Cabinet member of any administration.

As the nation’s chief diplomat, Shultz negotiated the first-ever treaty to reduce the size of the Soviet Union’s ground-based nuclear arsenals. The 1987 accord was a historic attempt to begin to reverse the nuclear arms race.

Subscribe to TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
'The Sound of Music' Star Christopher Plummer Dies at 91
Next Up: Editor's Pick
TIME's Best Photojournalism of 2020
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE