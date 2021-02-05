Introducing the TIME 2030 Committee Advising on Solutions for the Future

Over the course of the next decade, TIME 2030 will convene thinkers and leaders, introduce and interrogate new ideas, and report on people and organizations helping solve the world’s great challenges.

The project “will be a guide to the post-COVID world, an ongoing exploration of potential solutions and the leaders and innovators driving them,” as TIME’s editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal wrote to readers.

TIME’s editorial staff will be guided and advised by a committee of leaders from the worlds of business, health, philanthropy, and more. The current members of the committee are:

Andrés is among America’s best-known cooks. His ThinkFoodGroup of more than 30 restaurants includes locations in Washington, D.C.; Florida; California; New York and five other states; and the Bahamas. But in recent years, Andrés, an immigrant from Spain, has attracted more attention with his humanitarian work. His rapidly expanding charity, World Central Kitchen, launched feeding missions in 13 countries, serving some 15 million meals and corralling more than 45,000 volunteers

The physician and epidemiologist worked for years on solving some of the great health challenges of our time, playing a key role in the World Health Organization’s eradication of smallpox, and helping cure millions of blindness in India. In 2005, he launched Google’s philanthropic enterprises and has spent time as a member of the World Economic Forum’s Agenda Council on Catastrophic Risk and aiding the CDC’s bio-terrorism response teams.

Swaniker is the founder and CEO of the African Leadership Group, an educational initiative dedicated to creating and developing African leaders. An MBA recipient from Stanford Business School, Swaniker has been recognized as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum.

Walker is the President of the Ford Foundation, the philanthropic foundation set up by Henry and Edsel Ford in 1936. In his position he has focused on how philanthropy can help tackle issues of inequality and racial injustice. In his TIME 100 citation in 2016, Elton John said he was “an inspiration to those of us working for a more just and loving world.”

Siriano got his start as a fashion designer over a decade ago on the reality show Project Runway. In the years since, he has become the go-to designer for some of the most prominent women in the world, thanks to his career-long commitment to designing clothes that flatter all women, regardless of size or background. He has been outspoken on the need for diversity and sustainability in his industry.

As well as being an Oscar-winning actor and director, Jolie is Special Envoy of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and a TIME contributing editor.

Good has been chief executive of Duke Energy, one of the nation’s largest power generators, since 2013. Under her leadership the company has committed to becoming a net zero producer of carbon by 2050 and has been working to pivot from coal to renewables and nuclear energy.

In 2020, Rao was chosen to be TIME’s first ever Kid of the Year for her astonishing work using technology to tackle issues ranging from contaminated drinking water to opioid addiction and cyberbullying. In her mission to create a global community of young innovators to solve problems the world over, the 15-year-old has created partnerships with organizations like Shanghai International Youth Science and Technology group and the Royal Academy of Engineering in London.

