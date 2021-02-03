Introducing the New TIME Digital Subscription

One of the joys of my job is hearing from people all over the globe about what TIME means to them: how the magazine connects them to the wider world; how their family reads TIME together at the dinner table, how TIME’s journalism has influenced the careers they chose, the parents they became, the lives they lead.

We’ve always, since the magazine’s launch nearly a century ago for 15 cents an issue and $5.00 for a yearly subscription, believed world-class journalism is worth paying for. We’re grateful to the two million paying subscribers we have today across TIME magazine and our TIME for Kids educational product—support that enables us to create the iconic storytelling you count on.

Today, we’re inviting our online audience to join them with the launch of our TIME digital subscription.

Our mission is simple: To provide trusted guidance and tell the essential stories on the people and ideas that shape and improve the world. That has never been more important than it is right now, during one of the most uncertain periods in modern history, and a moment when distrust and misinformation are rampant.

By subscribing digitally, you’ll get unlimited access to our work at TIME.com as well as subscriber-only events, newsletters from our editorial team, and exclusive access to our top stories. Most of all, you’ll be ensuring that we can continue producing great journalism for you on all platforms for another 100 years.

We’ll connect you to industry-leading reporting, video and photography, and to the perspectives of the world’s most influential people, from Presidents and Prime Ministers to CEOs and religious leaders to extraordinary athletes, activists and artists. In the last year, TIME’s journalists went from Wuhan, China, in the first days of the coronavirus outbreak to New York City’s Wyckoff Medical Center, spending weeks inside what became the epicenter of the global pandemic. We heralded the heroes of the COVID frontlines and went deep on the science of the virus. We traveled across the United States, reporting on the dangerous spread of “unlogic” and conspiracy theories. We produced work that shone a powerful light on the crises of our age from last year’s apocalyptic wildfires to the overdue awakening on systemic racism in America. We sent a camera into space for what will be the first-ever virtual reality spacewalk just a few weeks from now. You’ll be able to experience all that, and whatever the world brings next here on Time.com.

Our ambitions are big, and growing: A few weeks ago, we launched TIME 2030, a new, decade-long editorial program dedicated to covering the solutions to the most important problems of the next decade. We also continue to expand TIME Studios, our Emmy award-winning production division, to bring these essential stories to life with new television and film projects. And we continue to evolve and invest in our print magazine, a 100-plus page deep dive into our increasingly complex world.

We are committed to help build a better future with trusted guidance and essential storytelling

Edward Felsenthal is the Editor-in-Chief and CEO of TIME.

