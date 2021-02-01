Myanmar's Military Confirms It Has Taken Control of Government After Reports of Suu Kyi's Arrest

Myanmar’s military says it has taken emergency control of the government for one year, according to a broadcast Monday on the country’s military television channel. A Myawaddy TV station presenter said that the takeover was in part due to the military’s claims of voter fraud in the Nov. 8 election, which it lost badly.

The announcement came hours after Myanmar’s civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and other leading figures from the ruling National League for Democracy were detained by the military, according to a spokesman for the party.

Communications in parts of the country, including the capital, also appear to have been cut or hindered, according to reports.

Fears of a military coup have been simmering in the Southeast Asian nation since the military disputed the results of the November election. Suu Kyi’s NLD won in a landslide victory, capturing 396 out of 476 seats, allowing the party to form a government for five more years. The military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party won just 33 seats. On Jan. 29, the country’s election commission rejected allegations by the military that the election was fraudulent.

Myanmar’s military chief Min Aung Hlaing said last week it may be necessary to revoke the country’s constitution if the laws it layed out were not being followed.

“The constitution is the mother law for all laws. So we all need to abide by the constitution. If one does not follow the law, such law must be revoked. If it is the constitution, it is necessary to revoke the constitution,” he said.

Supporters of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party hold posters with the image of Myanmar state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi as supporters celebrate in front of the party's headquarters in Yangon on November 9, 2020, as NLD officials said they were confident of a landslide victory in the weekend's election. Ye Aung Thu—AFP/ Getty Images

The same day as the election commission ruling, several Western diplomatic missions, including the U.S, issued a statement urging “the military, and all other parties in the country, to adhere to democratic norms.”

“We oppose any attempt to alter the outcome of the elections or impede Myanmar’s democratic transition,” the statement said.

Read More: Aung San Suu Kyi Defends Myanmar Against Rohingya Genocide Allegations at The Hague

Suu Kyi, won a Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for her non-violent resistance against the military dictatorship that kept her under house arrest for 15 years. But more recently, she faced international scorn for her response to a violent crackdown by security forces against the Rohingya, a mostly Muslim ethnic minority. U.N. investigators determined that the violent campaign of arson, rape and murder was carried out with genocidal intent. But Suu Kyi has publicly rejected accusations that the military waged a genocidal campaign against the Rohingya.

How is the world reacting?

The United States, Australia and others have issued statements expressing concern over the situation.

“The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar’s democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed,” said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki in a statement.

Australia’s foreign minister Marise Payne also issued a statement on Monday. “We call on the military to respect the rule of law, to resolve disputes through lawful mechanisms and to release immediately all civilian leaders and others who have been detained unlawfully,” it said.

“The military’s actions show utter disdain for the democratic elections held in November and the right of Myanmar’s people to choose their own government,” said Brad Adams, Asia director at the NGO Human Rights Watch. “We are especially concerned for the safety and security of activists and other critics of the military who may have been taken into custody.”

