Here's What's New on Amazon Prime in February 2021

This February, there’s a wealth of original content to stream on Amazon Prime Video, including Bliss, a reality-bending romance starring Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek that drops on Feb. 5, and The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, a rom-com and highly anticipated adaptation of Lev Grossman’s time loop short story of the same name, which releases on Feb. 12.

Ahead of the upcoming Amazon Prime original sequel Coming 2 America sequel in March, the hilarious original film joins the streaming platform on Feb. 1. Starring Eddie Murphy as Prince Akeem and Arsenio Hall as his hapless best friend, the movie follows as the royal searches for his queen in Queens, New York.

Music fans are in luck this month, with new documentaries about industry icons added to the streaming service. Whitney: Can I Be Me, an intimate 2017 documentary that features previously unreleased footage of the legendary singer, is available to stream starting Feb. 1. A four-part docuseries, Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men, also joins the platform on Feb. 1 and tells the story of how the NYC-based hip-hop group formed to become one of the most influential musical movements in the world.

Here are all the series and movies available on Amazon Prime Video this month.

Here are the new Amazon Prime Video originals in February 2021

Available Feb. 1

Tell Me Your Secrets, season 1

Available Feb. 5

Bliss

Available Feb. 12

Map Of Tiny Perfect Things

Here are the movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video in February 2021

Available Feb. 1

Antz

Australia

Be My Valentine

Burn Motherf**ker, Burn!

Coming To America

Courageous

Dazed And Confused

Down To Earth

Hitsville: The Making of Motown

How She Move

Imagine That

Just Wright

Kiki

Love by Accident

Love by the 10th Date

Moulin Rouge

Notes On A Scandal

Shanghai Noon

SMOOCH

Spy Next Door

The Haunting In Connecticut

The Ides Of March

The Last Appeal

The Prestige

There’s Something About Mary

The Village

Whitney: Can I Be Me

Available Feb. 16

Catfish

The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi

Available Feb. 18

Sonic The Hedgehog

Available Feb. 26

The Informer

Here are the TV shows streaming on Amazon Prime Video in February 2021

Available Feb. 1

19-2, season 1

African American Lives, season 1

Billions, seasons 1-3

Black in Latin America, season 1

Butter and Brown, season 1

City on a Hill, season 1

Civil War Journal, season 1

Faster With Finnegan, season 1

Finding Your Roots, season 1

For the Love of Jason, season 1

Genealogy Roadshow, season 1

I Killed My BFF, season 1

I Married Joan, season 1

Mercy Street, season 1

One On One, season 1-5

Raiders of Ghost City, season 1

Safe House, season 1

The Game, seasons 1-3

The White Princess, season 1

What’s New Scooby-Doo?, season 1

WuTang Clan: Of Mics and Men, season 1

Available Feb. 5

Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias), season 3

Available Feb. 12

Clifford

Available Feb. 19

The Boarding School: Las Cumbres, season 1

Available Feb. 26

Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, limited series

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.