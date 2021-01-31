Here's What's New on Amazon Prime in February 2021

This February, there’s a wealth of original content to stream on Amazon Prime Video, including Bliss, a reality-bending romance starring Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek that drops on Feb. 5, and The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, a rom-com and highly anticipated adaptation of Lev Grossman’s time loop short story of the same name, which releases on Feb. 12.
Ahead of the upcoming Amazon Prime original sequel Coming 2 America sequel in March, the hilarious original film joins the streaming platform on Feb. 1. Starring Eddie Murphy as Prince Akeem and Arsenio Hall as his hapless best friend, the movie follows as the royal searches for his queen in Queens, New York.
Music fans are in luck this month, with new documentaries about industry icons added to the streaming service. Whitney: Can I Be Me, an intimate 2017 documentary that features previously unreleased footage of the legendary singer, is available to stream starting Feb. 1. A four-part docuseries, Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men, also joins the platform on Feb. 1 and tells the story of how the NYC-based hip-hop group formed to become one of the most influential musical movements in the world.
Here are all the series and movies available on Amazon Prime Video this month.
Here are the new Amazon Prime Video originals in February 2021
Available Feb. 1
Tell Me Your Secrets, season 1
Available Feb. 5
Bliss
Available Feb. 12
Map Of Tiny Perfect Things
Here are the movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video in February 2021
Available Feb. 1
Antz
Australia
Be My Valentine
Burn Motherf**ker, Burn!
Coming To America
Courageous
Dazed And Confused
Down To Earth
Hitsville: The Making of Motown
How She Move
Imagine That
Just Wright
Kiki
Love by Accident
Love by the 10th Date
Moulin Rouge
Notes On A Scandal
Shanghai Noon
SMOOCH
Spy Next Door
The Haunting In Connecticut
The Ides Of March
The Last Appeal
The Prestige
There’s Something About Mary
The Village
Whitney: Can I Be Me
Available Feb. 16
Catfish
The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi
Available Feb. 18
Sonic The Hedgehog
Available Feb. 26
The Informer
Here are the TV shows streaming on Amazon Prime Video in February 2021
Available Feb. 1
19-2, season 1
African American Lives, season 1
Billions, seasons 1-3
Black in Latin America, season 1
Butter and Brown, season 1
City on a Hill, season 1
Civil War Journal, season 1
Faster With Finnegan, season 1
Finding Your Roots, season 1
For the Love of Jason, season 1
Genealogy Roadshow, season 1
I Killed My BFF, season 1
I Married Joan, season 1
Mercy Street, season 1
One On One, season 1-5
Raiders of Ghost City, season 1
Safe House, season 1
The Game, seasons 1-3
The White Princess, season 1
What’s New Scooby-Doo?, season 1
WuTang Clan: Of Mics and Men, season 1
Available Feb. 5
Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias), season 3
Available Feb. 12
Clifford
Available Feb. 19
The Boarding School: Las Cumbres, season 1
Available Feb. 26
Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, limited series