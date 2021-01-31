Here's Everything New on Netflix in February 2021—And What's Leaving

This February, Zendaya reunites with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson for the Netflix original film Malcom & Marie. The drama, which releases Feb. 5 and is written and directed by Levinson, stars Zendaya and John David Washington as a Hollywood couple reckoning with their relationship over the course of one turbulent night.

The third and final installment of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film series, based on Jenny Han’s YA novels of the same name, will arrive on Feb. 12. In To All the Boys: Always and Forever, eternal romantic Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and her teen-dream boyfriend Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) consider the future as they graduate from high school and prepare for college.

There’s no shortage of laughs when comedian Tiffany Haddish returns for a second season of her Netflix original comedy series, Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready on Feb. 2. The series, which features six of Haddish’s favorite up-and-coming comedians, boasts a wealth of talent this season, including Saturday Night Live’s Dean Edwards and Late Night with Seth Myers’ Erin Jackson.

Here’s everything new on Netflix this month—and everything set to leave the streaming platform.

Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in February 2021

Available Feb. 2

Kid Cosmic

Mighty Express, season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, season 2

Available Feb. 3

All My Friends Are Dead

Black Beach .

Firefly Lane

Available Feb. 5

Hache, season 2

Invisible City

The Last Paradiso

Little Big Women

Malcolm & Marie

Space Sweepers

Strip Down, Rise Up

Available Feb. 10

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman

Available Feb. 11

Capitani

Layla Majnun

Red Dot

Squared Love

Available Feb. 12

Buried by the Bernards

Nadiya Bakes

Hate by Dani Rovira

To All The Boys: Always And Forever

Xico’s Journey

Available Feb. 15

The Crew

Available Feb. 16

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie

Available Feb. 17

Behind Her Eyes

Hello, Me!

MeatEater, season 9 – part 2

Available Feb. 18

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

Available Feb. 19

I Care A Lot

Tribes of Europa

Available Feb. 20

Classmates Minus

Available Feb. 23

Brian Regan: On The Rocks

Pelé

Available Feb. 24

Canine Intervention

Ginny & Georgia

Available Feb. 25

Geez & Ann

High-Rise Invasion

Available Feb. 26

Bigfoot Family

Caught by a Wave

Crazy About Her

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in February 2021

Available Feb. 1

The Bank Job

Beverly Hills Ninja

Eat Pray Love

Inception

Love Daily, season 1

My Best Friend’s Wedding

My Dead Ex, season 1

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

The Patriot

Rocks

Shutter Island

The Unsetting, season 1

Zac and Mia, seasons 1-2

Zathura

Available Feb. 6

The Sinner: Jamie

Available Feb. 8

iCarly, seasons 1-2

War Dogs

Available Feb. 10

The World We Make

Available Feb. 11

Middle of Nowhere

Available Feb. 13

Monsoon

Available Feb. 16

Good Girls, season 3

Available Feb. 21

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

Available Feb. 24

Two Sentence Horror Stories, season 2

Available Feb. 26

Captain Fantastic

No Escape

Our Idiot Brother

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in February 2021

Leaving Feb. 4

Erased

Leaving Feb. 5

Lila & Eve

Woody Woodpecker

Leaving Feb. 7

Don’t Knock Twice

Swiped

Leaving Feb. 10

A Bad Moms Christmas

Leaving Feb. 11

The Other Guys

Leaving Feb. 14

Alone in Berlin

Hostiles

Leaving Feb. 16

Brave Miss World: Collection 1

Leaving Feb. 19

Bates Motel, seasons 1-5

Leaving Feb. 20

A Haunted House

Leaving Feb. 21

Trespass Against Us

Leaving Feb. 24

Dolphin Tale 2

Leaving Feb. 26

The Frozen Ground

