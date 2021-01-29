TWICE delivered a special performance at the TIME100 Talks Friday. For the first time, the South Korean group performed the track “DEPEND ON YOU” from its latest album, Eyes Wide Open.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, members Jihyo, Nayeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu offered fans a message of solidarity and gratitude (vocalist Jeongyeon is on hiatus due to health reasons).

“Currently, we are sad to say that we are also aware that all of us are suffering in this situation,” Sana said. “We appreciate all people who are doing their best to return us to our normal lives and to bring back brighter days,” Nayeon continued.

“TWICE will diligently keep on carrying out our duty to bring positive energy into the world,” Mina said.

In line with these words, the group sang “DEPEND ON YOU”—a breezy, mellow track about steady hands that offer strength and support in the midst of darkness. “DEPEND ON YOU” first appeared on Eyes Wide Open, one of TIME’s Albums That Defined K-Pop’s Monumental Year in 2020; its lyrics are penned by TWICE’s oldest member, Nayeon.

The TIME100 Talks episode also featured Simu Liu, the star of the upcoming Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings; Trip.com Group CEO Jane Sun; and David Yeung, the founder and CEO of Green Monday and OmniFoods, maker of plant-based meat substitute OmniPork.

Since TWICE debuted in 2015, the nine-member ensemble has established itself as the icon of elevated bubblegum pop in the K-pop scene. With the past few releases, the group’s music has pushed into a darker, more mature direction. But even as the act’s sound evolves, the aim of lifting spirits remains at TWICE’s core.

Write to Kat Moon at kat.moon@time.com.