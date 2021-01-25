TIME Announces Decade-Long “TIME 2030” Project to Explore Solutions to the Challenges of Post-COVID World

New global initiative convenes an advisory committee of innovative thinkers and leaders including José Andrés, Dr. Larry Brilliant, Angelina Jolie, Fred Swaniker, Darren Walker, Lynn Good, Christian Siriano, Gitanjali Rao, and more

(New York, NY – January 25, 2021) Today, TIME debuts TIME 2030, a decade-long global editorial initiative that will focus on the ongoing exploration of solutions to the challenges of the post-COVID world and the leaders and innovators driving them.

See the cover: https://bit.ly/3iFC6rF

Explore TIME 2030: 2030.time.com

In his letter to readers about TIME 2030, TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal writes: “As the world resets for a post-COVID future, we have a collective choice. We can mistake this inflection point for just another news cycle. Or we can roll up our sleeves…. [2030] is the year by which the U.N.’s sustainable-­development goals—targets on equality, poverty, health, growth and ­sustainability—will be met or missed…. By 2030, we will know whether we’re on the path toward a better planet. This is a shared enterprise, in which we all have a role to play, with opportunities for our readers to participate… We are all, as we say in the journalism world, on deadline.” http://bit.ly/3pfnJwG

For the project, TIME convened an advisory committee of innovative thinkers and leaders from around the world and across fields to focus on specific solutions to building a healthier, more resilient, more just world. The TIME 2030 advisory committee, which will continue to expand as the project grows over time, includes chef José Andrés; epidemiologist Larry Brilliant; TIME contributing editor, actor and humanitarian Angelina Jolie; Ghanian entrepreneur and educator Fred Swaniker; Ford Foundation president Darren Walker; CEO of Duke Energy Lynn Good; designer Christian Siriano; and the 2020 TIME Kid of the Year, 15-year-old Gitanjali Rao; and more. http://bit.ly/3c7M5oc

Presented in partnership with P&G, with support from Blackmagic Design, TIME 2030 launches with a special issue of TIME, a digital destination on Time.com to showcase ongoing TIME 2030 coverage, and a new episode of TIME100 Talks on Jan. 25, which will address the themes of both the TIME 2030 project and World Economic Forum’s The Davos Agenda, through interviews and conversations with Angelina Jolie, World Economic Forum founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab, Indonesian climate activist Melati Wijsen, and more, presented in partnership with Sompo Holdings. Throughout the duration of the project, TIME will publish regular TIME 2030 reports in print and online, announce new cross-platform extensions, and bring many of these stories to life through TIME Studios, the Emmy award-winning television and film division of TIME.

To register for TIME100 Talks, visit: time.com/time100talks

To explore and follow the TIME 2030 project, visit: 2030.time.com

Contact us at letters@time.com.