Janice Min Joins TIME as Contributing Editor

TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal sent the following announcement to staff Monday.
All,
I’m delighted to announce that Janice Min, one of the most creative and innovative journalists anywhere, is joining us as a Contributing Editor. She will write occasional pieces for TIME and contribute to special projects across our platforms, with a particular focus on culture, business and entertainment.
Janice is best known for having revitalized The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard as its co-president and chief creative officer, and before that for making US Weekly a force as its editor in chief. She’s an Emmy winner and also a Time Inc. alum, having early in her career worked at People and InStyle. She is based in Los Angeles.
Janice’s first piece for us is on Hollywood’s new direction in the (eventual) post-pandemic era. It appears in The Year Ahead issue and on Time.com here.
Best,
Edward