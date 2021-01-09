Two days after the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Twitter announced on Friday evening that it was permanently suspending President Donald Trump’s account “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

In a series of tweets on its @TwitterSafety account, the social media giant said that Trump’s account had continued to violate the rules even after being warned by temporarily locking Trump’s account on Wednesday evening after the insurrection that caused the death of at least six people, either at the Capitol or from injuries sustained there.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said in its announcement. “In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action.”

The move comes a day after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts would be indefinitely suspended at least through President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, because “the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great.”

During the chaotic and violent events on Capitol Hill Wednesday, when a pro-Trump mob broke into the U.S. Capitol building to disrupt the certification of the Electoral College vote, Trump tweeted out a short video telling the occupying group to go home and that they were “loved” and “special.”

In the short video, Trump continued to spread misinformation about the presidential election, saying again that it was rigged and stolen. Shortly afterwards, he tweeted out a similar message in text. “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long,” the President tweeted on Wednesday afternoon. “Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!”

At first, Twitter reacted by locking down both messages, so that they could not be liked, retweeted or replied to, before ultimately suspending the account for 12 hours. On Friday, after the suspension was lifted, Trump only tweeted twice. The first was to praise those who voted for him, saying that they “will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!” His last tweet, at least from this suspended account, was an announcement that he would not attend Biden’s inauguration.

