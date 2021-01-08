U.S. Capitol Police Officer Dies After Being Injured in Riot

Pro-Trump protesters gather at the U.S.Capitol Hill to protest against Biden's certification in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. A violent pro- Trump protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol, which has left four people killed during the turmoil at the U.S. Capitol.
The Yomiuri Shimbun/AP Images
By Associated Press
January 8, 2021 1:00 AM EST

The U.S. Capitol Police are reporting that Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick has died due to injuries sustained while on-duty during the Wednesday riots at the Capitol.

The report said Sicknick was responding to the riots at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters. He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The death of Officer Sicknick will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the Capitol Police and federal investigatorss.

Democratic leaders of the House Appropriations Committee said the “tragic loss” of a Capitol police officer “should remind all of us of the bravery of the law enforcement officers who protected us, our colleagues, Congressional staff, the press corps and other essential workers″ during the hourslong takeover of the Capitol by pro-Trump protesters.

Most Popular on TIME
1
The Lonely End of the Trump Presidency
2
Capitol Officer Dies After Being Injured in Riot
3
Incited by Trump, Supporters Storm Capitol

Contact us at letters@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Nancy Pelosi Narrowly Reelected House Speaker
Next Up: Editor's Pick
Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine Approval the Most Globally Important
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE