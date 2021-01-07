Nancy Pelosi Calls on Cabinet to Invoke 25th Amendment to Remove Trump from Office—Or Congress May Impeach Him

By Associated Press
January 7, 2021 3:57 PM EST

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump should immediately be removed from office or Congress may proceed to impeach him.

Pelosi on Thursday joined those calling on the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to force Trump from office. It came a day after a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, forcing the building into lockdown. Trump called them “very special” people and said he loved them.

She said at the Capitol: “The President of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America.”

Pelosi says he could do further harm to the country: “Any day can be a horror show for America.”

Democrats and some Republicans want Trump removed before his term ends on Jan. 20 with Democrat Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The 25th Amendment allows for the Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the President unfit for office. The Vice President then becomes acting President.

