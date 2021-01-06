Images of violent rioters storming the U.S. Capitol stunned the world Wednesday, as a pro-Trump mob breached police barricades and sought to force Congress to undo President Donald Trump’s election loss.

Lawmakers gathered in a joint session to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory were forced to evacuate as Trump supporters turned violent and stormed the building, making their way into the Senate Chamber.

Politicians around the world quickly condemned the violence, urging respect for America’s democratic processes and a peaceful transfer of power.

Australia

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison described the events in Washington D.C. as “terribly distressing, they’ve very concerning.” He added that “as a result, we are making some changes to our travel advice.”

He went on to say: “This is a difficult time for the United States clearly, they’re a great friend of Australia and they’re one of the world’s greatest democracies. And so, we just, our thoughts are with them and we hope for that peaceful transition to take place.”

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a radio interview that he was “concerned” watching the violent and chaotic scenes unfold in Washington D.C.

“I think the American democratic institutions are strong and hopefully everything will return to normal shortly,” Trudeau told News 1130 in Vancouver, adding that “we’re going to continue to do what we need to do to make sure that Canadians are well served in our relationship with the United States, regardless of how things unfold.”

China

The Chinese Embassy in the U.S. advised Chinese nationals to “exercise caution before going to public places,” according to a translation posted on Twitter by Economist journalist Simon Rabinovitch.

In article on its home page, the state-backed Global Times newspaper said: “Chinese web users still remember the distress and anger they felt when they saw rioters in Hong Kong storming the Legislative Council Complex, scrawling graffiti, smashing and robbing items, and, instead of condemning the violence, U.S. politicians hailed the ‘courage’ of these mobs.”

On China’s Twitter-like platform Weibo, the hashtag #TrumpSupporterBreakintoUSCongress notched up 270 million posts by 22:00 Eastern Time.

“This is karma,” wrote one Weibo user. “The United States has been fanning the flames all over the world for many years, and now the fire of ‘freedom’ is burning themselves.”

“There are no rules at all and no respect for the law,” said another. “This is the ‘democracy’ they boast about.”

Sima Nan, a Chinese journalist and television commentator with over two million followers in Weibo, mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s reference to the large scale anti-government protests in Hong Kong in 2019 as a “beautiful sight to behold.”

Said Nan: “The beautiful sight that [Pelosi] referred to is really here, and it’s even more beautiful.”

Read More: Incited by the President, Trump Supporters Violently Storm the Capitol

France

Echoing worldwide calls for the rioters to respect democracy, French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian condemned the violence. “The American people’s will and vote must be respected,” he wrote on Twitter.

Germany

“The enemies of democracy will be delighted at these terrible images from Washington DC,” tweeted Germany’s foreign minister Heiko Maas Wednesday, after a mob of Trump supporters were photographed vandalizing lawmakers’ offices, waving Confederate flags, and scaling walls inside the Senate Chamber.

“Trump and his supporters must accept the decision of American voters at last and stop trampling on democracy.”

India

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, who has been accused by critics of undermining democracy in India, tweeted of his distress at seeing “news about rioting and violence in Washington DC.”

He added: “Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests.”

Members of the National Guard and the Washington D.C. police keep a small group of demonstrators away from the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Ireland

Ireland’s Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who had warmly welcomed Joe Biden’s election victory, expressed sadness over the events at the Capitol.

“The Irish people have a deep connection with the United States of America, built up over many generations,” Martin tweeted. “I know that many, like me, will be watching the scenes unfolding in Washington DC with great concern and dismay.”

Japan

“We hope that the democracy of America will overcome this turmoil and regain the peace and cooperation of society,” said Katsunobu Kato, the Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary.

“We take seriously and with concern the invasion into the US Congress and the filibuster that occurred,” he continued. “Currently, we understand that the invasion into the U.S. Congress has been eliminated and proceedings have resumed. According the media reports, one woman died in this series of events and we would like to express our condolences.”

NATO

Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization that comprises 30 European and North American countries, urged for respect for the democratic process in the U.S., calling the scenes from Washington D.C. “shocking.”

“The outcome of this democratic election must be respected,” Stoltenberg tweeted.

Netherlands

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte directly addressed the outgoing President, urging him to recognize President-elect Joe Biden “as the next president today.”

Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed his confidence in the “strength of America’s democracy” and said he was following with concern the news coming from the Capitol in Washington. “The new Presidency of Joe Biden will overcome this time of tension, uniting the American people,” he tweeted.

Sweden

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven said Wednesday’s events in Washington D.C. were “deeply worrying,” and “an assault on democracy.” He called for the democratic process to be respected. Löfven also directly referenced Trump, tweeting that both Trump and members of Congress “bear substantial responsibility for developments.”

Protesters supporting U.S. President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Taiwan

Joanne Ou, a spokewoman for Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said “Taiwan’s foreign ministry expresses regret for the clashes. We will continue to pay close attention to relevant developments.”

She added: “Taiwan’s representative office in the U.S. especially reminds Taiwanese people living there to raise their awareness, pay attention to their own safety and avoid going out during the curfew. The representative office will also provide needed assistance to Taiwanese nationals living in the Washington area.”

Turkey

Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said “We are following with concern the internal developments happening in the U.S. following the Presidential elections which culminated in the Capitol Hill building being breached by protesters today.”

It added: “We call on all parties in the U.S. to maintain restraint and prudence. We believe the U.S. will overcome this internal political crisis in a mature manner.”

The ministry advised Turkish citizens in the U.S. “to avoid crowded areas and places where protests are taking place.”

Read more: We Must Impeach Donald Trump Again

U.K.

British Prime Minister and longtime Trump ally Boris Johnson condemned the “disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress” on Twitter Wednesday, calling for “a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.”

The U.K.’s foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, backed Johnson, tweeting that “there can be no justification for these violent attempts to frustrate the lawful and proper transition of power.”

Keir Starmer, the leader of the U.K.’s opposition Labour Party, said it was a “direct attack on democracy and legislators carrying out the will of the American people.”

Venezuela

The Venezuelan Ministry for Foreign Relations posted a communique to its website condemning “the political polarization and the spiral of violence that does nothing but reflect the deep crisis that the United States political and social system is currently undergoing.”

The Trump Administration has attempted to oust Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro in favor of opposition leader Juan Guaido.

“With this unfortunate episode, the United States is experiencing what it has generated in other countries with its policies of aggression,” the Ministry for Foreign Relations said.

—With reporting from TIME Staff/Hong Kong and Beijing



Get our Politics Newsletter. The headlines out of Washington never seem to slow. Subscribe to The D.C. Brief to make sense of what matters most. Please enter a valid email address. * The request timed out and you did not successfully sign up. Please attempt to sign up again. Sign Up Now An unexpected error has occurred with your sign up. Please try again later. Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy . This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at letters@time.com.