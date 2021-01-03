FBI Says Nashville Bomber Mailed Material to 'Acquaintances'

This undated file image posted on social media by the FBI shows Anthony Quinn Warner. (Courtesy of FBI via AP, File)
FBI
January 3, 2021 10:25 AM EST

Before he blew himself up in a Christmas Day attack that devastated blocks of downtown Nashville, Anthony Warner sent materials about his views to people he knew, federal investigators said Saturday.

In a statement to The Associated Press, FBI Special Agent Jason Pack said authorities are “aware the suspect sent materials which espoused his viewpoints to several acquaintances throughout the country.”

Authorities have said Warner, 63, was responsible for the explosion, which damaged dozens of buildings and injured several people. Officials have not released a motive.

Pack did not release additional details about what the packages from Warner contained but he urged anyone who may have received material from Warner to contact the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI.

The bombing occurred Christmas morning well before downtown streets were bustling with activity. Police were responding to a report of shots fired Friday when they encountered the RV blaring a recorded warning that a bomb would detonate in 15 minutes. Then, inexplicably, the audio switched to a recording of Petula Clark’s 1964 hit “Downtown” shortly before the blast.

Most Popular on TIME
1
How the Ratatouille Musical Went From TikTok Sensation to All-Star Broadway Production
2
IRS Says Prince's Estate Undervalued by 50%
3
Why Do We Dream?

Contact us at letters@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Nashville Bombing Prompts FBI to Search Home
Next Up: Editor's Pick
Why TIME Chose Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the 2020 Person of the Year
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE