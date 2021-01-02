7 Charged in Philadelphia for Alleged Vandalism of Federal Buildings

By Associated Press
January 2, 2021 1:17 PM EST

PHILADELPHIA — Seven people are facing felony charges after at least two federal buildings in Philadelphia were vandalized on New Year’s Eve and the discovery of what police said were Molotov cocktails and other suspicious devices.

Officers reported spotting about 50 people, all in black, around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the historic U.S. Customs House, police said. And a man was seen throwing a brick through the windows of a federal building and courthouse shortly before 9 p.m., police said.

Damage to the federal building was estimated at $3,000. Anti-police and anti-prison graffiti were scrawled on walls, a sheriff’s van was defaced and several windows were broken, police said.

Adam McVicker, 25, of Coatesville, is accused of throwing the brick and is charged with criminal mischief and related counts, as are Dustin Callahan, 24, of Farmingdale, New Jersey; Allison Donohue, 23, of Wallingford; and Josey Augustine, 31, of Royersford.

Additionally, Jacob Robotin, 25, of Willow Grove; Sydney Miller, 22, of Philadelphia; and Meredith Tooker, 26, are charged with attempted arson and risking a catastrophe, along with other counts including conspiracy.

Robotin was carrying a glass jar with a fuse that had “a strong flammable odor,” as well as a plastic container with white powder labeled “Fire Starter,” police said.

Miller had bottles with liquids that had “a chemical smell,” police said.

Chief Inspector Mike Cram said Friday that “numerous Molotov cocktails” and other devices were recovered.

Court documents listed the Defender Association of Philadelphia as representing all but Miller and Tooker, for whom no attorney was listed; a representative of the association Saturday did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday. Listed or working numbers for Miller and Tooker couldn’t be found Saturday.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Pence Seeks to Dismiss Lawsuit to Overturn Election Results
2
Virginia State Sen. Ben Chafin Dies of COVID-19
3
Portraits of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Favorite Collars and the Stories Behind Them

Contact us at letters@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Trump Gave a Scholarship to a 4th Grader ‘Trapped’ in a ‘Failing’ Public Education at the State of the Union. She Reportedly Attends a Top Charter School
Next Up: Editor's Pick
Why TIME Chose Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the 2020 Person of the Year
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE