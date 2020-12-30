U.K. Authorizes Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Britain authorized use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, becoming the first country to greenlight an easy-to-handle shot that its developers hope will become the “vaccine for the world.”
Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
By Associated Press
December 30, 2020 2:29 AM EST

(LONDON) — Britain has authorized use of a second COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first country to greenlight an easy-to-handle shot that its developers hope will become the “vaccine for the world.”

The United Kingdom government says the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has made an emergency authorization for the vaccine developed by Oxford University and UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot said “today is an important day for millions of people in the U.K. who will get access to this new vaccine. It has been shown to be effective, well-tolerated, simple to administer and is supplied by AstraZeneca at no profit.

He added: “We would like to thank our many colleagues at AstraZeneca, Oxford University, the UK government and the tens of thousands of clinical trial participants.”

Most Popular on TIME
1
Ruth Bader Ginsburg: 100 Women of the Year
2
1938: Frida Kahlo
3
1971: Angela Davis

Contact us at letters@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Congressman-Elect, 41, Dies of COVID-19
Next Up: Editor's Pick
Eric Yuan Is TIME's 2020 Businessperson of the Year
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE