Hong Kong Activists Caught Fleeing Sentenced to Up to 3 Years in Prison by Mainland Court

Police are pictured outside the Yantian District Peoples Court, where 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists who were arrested last August as they tried to flee Hong Kong to Taiwan by boat will face trial, in China's southeastern city of Shenzhen, across the border from Hong Kong, on Dec. 28, 2020.
Noel Celis—AFP/Getty Images
By Natalie Lung / Bloomberg
Updated: December 30, 2020 12:03 AM EST | Originally published: December 29, 2020 11:08 PM EST

China sentenced Hong Kong activists detained on the mainland to up to three years in jail after a dozen attempted to flee the city by speedboat, defying international calls for their release.

China sentenced Tang Kai-yin to three years and Quinn Moon to two years for organizing an illegal border crossing, the Yantian District People’s Court in Shenzhen said in a statement on Wednesday. Eight other people who participated in the attempt were handed lighter terms of seven months, it said.

Shenzhen police said the two other, minor members of the group had been deported, without giving further details. Their Hong Kong counterparts were scheduled to hold a briefing at 12 p.m. local time on the turnover of two suspects from China.

The group of 12 Hong Kong activists were captured in August by coast guard authorities from China’s Guangdong province as they attempted to flee to the democratic island of Taiwan. Their ages range from 16 to 33 and include 11 men and one woman. One person is a Portuguese national.

–With assistance from Dominic Lau.

Most Popular on TIME
1
1938: Frida Kahlo
2
Ruth Bader Ginsburg: 100 Women of the Year
3
1971: Angela Davis

Contact us at letters@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Hong Kong Media Tycoon Under Security Law
Next Up: Editor's Pick
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Are TIME's 2020 Person of the Year
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE