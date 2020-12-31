Here's What's New on Amazon Prime in January 2021

Start off the new year with the thrilling last season of Vikings, which begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video on December 30. Ahead of watching the final 10 episodes, viewers can catch up on the last six seasons, also available on the platform, following the epic adventures of these Nordic raiders and explorers of the Dark Ages.

Oscar, Golden Globe, and Emmy-winning actress Regina King makes her directorial debut with the Amazon Original movie One Night in Miami, a feature based on the Kemp Powers stage play of the same name, that imagines a fictional meetup between Malcom X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke. It begins streaming on January 15.

Other Amazon Original projects hitting the streaming platform this month include Herself, an intimate drama about a single mother looking to create a home for her and her two young children, and Flack, a new series starring Academy Award winner Anna Paquin, that centers on the trials and tribulations of a crew of celebrity publicists.

Those looking for a cozy movie night this winter are in luck; there are plenty of both new releases and old favorites joining the platform this month. The Tiffany Haddish-fronted comedy Like a Boss begins streaming on January 1, while cult classics like A Night at the Roxbury and St. Elmo’s Fire will be available to watch starting this month.

Here are all the series and movies available on Amazon Prime Video this month.

Here are the new Amazon Prime Video originals in January 2021

Available January 8

Herself

Available January 15

One Night in Miami

Available January 22

Flack

Jessy and Nessy

Available Early 2021

The Great Escapists

Here are the movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video in January 2021

Available January 1

1900

A Night At The Roxbury

Arachnophobia

Bloody Sunday

Broken Arrow

Brothers

Chaplin

Cloverfield

Coneheads

Confessions Of A Shopaholic

Donnie Brasco

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb

Escape From Alcatraz

Eve’s Bayou

Face/Off

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell

Girl Most Likely

Good Luck Chuck

Gun Duel In Durango

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

In & Out

Jazz

Kiss The Girls

Last Of The Mohicans

Legion

Like A Boss

Love The Coopers

Major League

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World

Peggy Sue Got Married

Places In The Heart

Premonition

Pride

Push

Regarding Henry

Ride Out For Revenge

Salt

Signed, Sealed, Delivered

Signs

Soul Food

St. Elmo’s Fire

Starman

Star Trek Beyond

The Brass Legend

The Brothers Mcmullen

The Cooler

The Devil’s Own

The Firm

The Interview

The Legend Of Bagger Vance

The Longest Yard

The Peacemaker

The Quick And The Dead

The Sons Of Katie Elder

The Town

The Truman Show

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys

Vampire In Brooklyn

Virtuosity

Walking Tall

War

When A Man Loves A Woman

Where Hope Grows

Wonder Boys

Available January 6

Mighty Oak

Available January 7

Gretel & Hansel

Available January 8

The Silencing

Available January 11

The Rhythm Section

Available January 18

Alone

Available January 29

Chick Fight

Mortal

Here are the TV shows streaming on Amazon Prime Video in January 2021

Available December 30

Vikings, season 6B

Available January 1

Ancient Civilizations of North America, season 1

Baby Looney Tunes, season 1

Beecham House, season 1

Bringing up Bates, season 1

Changing Body Composition through Diet and Exercise, season 1

Commandments, season 1

Dexter, seasons 1-8

I Survived . . . Beyond and Back, season 1

Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders, season 1

Simply Ming, season 14

Texas Metal, season 1

The Universe, season 1

Available January 15

Tandav, season 1

Available January 18

Pandora, season 2

Available January 19

Grantchester, season 5

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.