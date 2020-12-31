Here's What's New on Amazon Prime in January 2021

Start off the new year with the thrilling last season of Vikings, which begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video on December 30. Ahead of watching the final 10 episodes, viewers can catch up on the last six seasons, also available on the platform, following the epic adventures of these Nordic raiders and explorers of the Dark Ages.
Oscar, Golden Globe, and Emmy-winning actress Regina King makes her directorial debut with the Amazon Original movie One Night in Miami, a feature based on the Kemp Powers stage play of the same name, that imagines a fictional meetup between Malcom X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke. It begins streaming on January 15.
Other Amazon Original projects hitting the streaming platform this month include Herself, an intimate drama about a single mother looking to create a home for her and her two young children, and Flack, a new series starring Academy Award winner Anna Paquin, that centers on the trials and tribulations of a crew of celebrity publicists.
Those looking for a cozy movie night this winter are in luck; there are plenty of both new releases and old favorites joining the platform this month. The Tiffany Haddish-fronted comedy Like a Boss begins streaming on January 1, while cult classics like A Night at the Roxbury and St. Elmo’s Fire will be available to watch starting this month.
Here are all the series and movies available on Amazon Prime Video this month.
Here are the new Amazon Prime Video originals in January 2021
Available January 8
Herself
Available January 15
One Night in Miami
Available January 22
Flack
Jessy and Nessy
Available Early 2021
The Great Escapists
Here are the movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video in January 2021
Available January 1
1900
A Night At The Roxbury
Arachnophobia
Bloody Sunday
Broken Arrow
Brothers
Chaplin
Cloverfield
Coneheads
Confessions Of A Shopaholic
Donnie Brasco
Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb
Escape From Alcatraz
Eve’s Bayou
Face/Off
Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell
Girl Most Likely
Good Luck Chuck
Gun Duel In Durango
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
In & Out
Jazz
Kiss The Girls
Last Of The Mohicans
Legion
Like A Boss
Love The Coopers
Major League
Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World
Peggy Sue Got Married
Places In The Heart
Premonition
Pride
Push
Regarding Henry
Ride Out For Revenge
Salt
Signed, Sealed, Delivered
Signs
Soul Food
St. Elmo’s Fire
Starman
Star Trek Beyond
The Brass Legend
The Brothers Mcmullen
The Cooler
The Devil’s Own
The Firm
The Interview
The Legend Of Bagger Vance
The Longest Yard
The Peacemaker
The Quick And The Dead
The Sons Of Katie Elder
The Town
The Truman Show
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys
Vampire In Brooklyn
Virtuosity
Walking Tall
War
When A Man Loves A Woman
Where Hope Grows
Wonder Boys
Available January 6
Mighty Oak
Available January 7
Gretel & Hansel
Available January 8
The Silencing
Available January 11
The Rhythm Section
Available January 18
Alone
Available January 29
Chick Fight
Mortal
Here are the TV shows streaming on Amazon Prime Video in January 2021
Available December 30
Vikings, season 6B
Available January 1
Ancient Civilizations of North America, season 1
Baby Looney Tunes, season 1
Beecham House, season 1
Bringing up Bates, season 1
Changing Body Composition through Diet and Exercise, season 1
Commandments, season 1
Dexter, seasons 1-8
I Survived . . . Beyond and Back, season 1
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders, season 1
Simply Ming, season 14
Texas Metal, season 1
The Universe, season 1
Available January 15
Tandav, season 1
Available January 18
Pandora, season 2
Available January 19
Grantchester, season 5