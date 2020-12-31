Enter the new year with mindfulness with the debut of Netflix’s newest original series, Headspace Guide to Meditation. The animated show focuses on the benefits of mediation, while providing real-life techniques and guided practices for you to try at home. It’s available to stream starting January 1.

Documentary lovers will have plenty to stream this month. Cultural commentator Fran Lebowitz offers up her signature sardonic wit in a new Netflix Original documentary series Pretend It’s a City, directed by Martin Scorsese. In the new show, releasing on January 8, Lebowitz gives a riotously opinionated guide to New York City, with topics ranging from tourists to the subway. Also debuting this month is Rudy Valdez’s We Are the Brooklyn Saints, a four-part Netflix Original doc series that centers on a youth football program in the Brooklyn neighborhood of East New York, as well as Surviving Death, a new original series that explores the possibility of an afterlife.

Those looking for an educational (but by no means boring) experience this month should consider a History of Swear Words. With this in-depth, expletive-ridden and outrageously funny series hosted by Nicholas Cage, the origins of common profanities are explored by experts in etymology, pop culture, historians and entertainers. It debuts on January 5.

Here’s everything new on Netflix this month—and everything set to leave the streaming platform.

Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in January 2021

Available January 1

Dream Home Makeover, season 2

Headspace Guide to Meditation

The Minimalists: Less Is Now

Monarca, season 2

What Happened to Mr. Cha?

Available January 2

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)

Available January 5

Gabby’s Dollhouse

History of Swear Words

¡Nailed It! México, season 3

Available January 6

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina

Surviving Death

Tony Parker: The Final Shot

Available January 7

Pieces of a Woman

Available January 8

Charming

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, season 5

Lupin

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival

Pretend It’s a City

Stuck Apart (Azizler)

Available January 11

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

Available January 13

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Available January 15

Bling Empire

Carmen Sandiego, season 4

Disenchantment: Part 3

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)

Outside the Wire

Available January 19

Hello Ninja, season 4

Available January 20

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos)

Spycraft

Available January 21

Call My Agent!, season 4

Available January 22

Blown Away, season 2

Busted!, season 3

Fate: The Winx Saga

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, season 2

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero)

The White Tiger

Available January 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)

Available January 26

Go Dog Go

Available January 27

Penguin Bloom

Available January 29

Below Zero (Bajocero)

The Dig

Finding ‘Ohana

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in January 2021

Available January 1

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

Abby Hatcher, season 1

Blue Streak

Bonnie and Clyde

Can’t Hardly Wait

Catch Me If You Can

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Cool Hand Luke

The Creative Brain

The Departed

Enter the Dragon

Gimme Shelter

Good Hair

Goodfellas

Gothika

The Haunted Hathaways, seasons 1-2

Into the Wild

Julie & Julia

Mud

Mystic Pizza

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sex and the City 2

Sherlock Holmes

Striptease

Superbad

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Available January 5

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

LA’s Finest, season 1

Available January 10

Spring Breakers

Available January 11

The Intouchables

Available January 12

Last Tango in Halifax, season 4

Available January 13

An Imperfect Murder

Available January 15

Henry Danger, seasons 1-3

Hook

Kuroko’s Basketball, season 1

The Magicians, season 5

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure

Available January 16

A Monster Calls

Radium Girls

Available January 18

Homefront

Available January 20

Sightless

Available January 27

Accomplice

Available January 31

Fatima

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in January 2021

Leaving January 1

Bloodsport

Leaving January 3

QB1: Beyond the Lights, season 2

Leaving January 4

Mara

Leaving January 5

The Monster

Leaving January 7

The Tudors, seasons 1-4

Leaving January 8

Mary Poppins Returns

Leaving January 14

Haven, seasons 1-5

The Master

Leaving January 15

A Serious Man

Dallas Buyers Club

Waco: Limited Series

Leaving January 16

Friday Night Tykes, seasons 1-4

Leaving January 20

Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace for Your Home: Season

Leaving January 24

When Calls the Heart, seasons 1-5

Leaving January 26

We Are Your Friends

Leaving January 29

Swiss Army Man

Leaving January 30

The Hundred-Foot Journey

Leaving January 31

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate

Braxton Family Values, seasons 1-2

Death at a Funeral

Employee of the Month

For Colored Girls

Malicious

Mr. Deeds

Pineapple Express

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.