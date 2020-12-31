Enter the new year with mindfulness with the debut of Netflix’s newest original series, Headspace Guide to Meditation. The animated show focuses on the benefits of mediation, while providing real-life techniques and guided practices for you to try at home. It’s available to stream starting January 1.
Documentary lovers will have plenty to stream this month. Cultural commentator Fran Lebowitz offers up her signature sardonic wit in a new Netflix Original documentary series Pretend It’s a City, directed by Martin Scorsese. In the new show, releasing on January 8, Lebowitz gives a riotously opinionated guide to New York City, with topics ranging from tourists to the subway. Also debuting this month is Rudy Valdez’s We Are the Brooklyn Saints, a four-part Netflix Original doc series that centers on a youth football program in the Brooklyn neighborhood of East New York, as well as Surviving Death, a new original series that explores the possibility of an afterlife.
Those looking for an educational (but by no means boring) experience this month should consider a History of Swear Words. With this in-depth, expletive-ridden and outrageously funny series hosted by Nicholas Cage, the origins of common profanities are explored by experts in etymology, pop culture, historians and entertainers. It debuts on January 5.
Here’s everything new on Netflix this month—and everything set to leave the streaming platform.
Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in January 2021
Available January 1
Dream Home Makeover, season 2
Headspace Guide to Meditation
The Minimalists: Less Is Now
Monarca, season 2
What Happened to Mr. Cha?
Available January 2
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)
Available January 5
Gabby’s Dollhouse
History of Swear Words
¡Nailed It! México, season 3
Available January 6
Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina
Surviving Death
Tony Parker: The Final Shot
Available January 7
Pieces of a Woman
Available January 8
Charming
The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, season 5
Lupin
Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival
Pretend It’s a City
Stuck Apart (Azizler)
Available January 11
CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy
Available January 13
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Available January 15
Bling Empire
Carmen Sandiego, season 4
Disenchantment: Part 3
Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)
Outside the Wire
Available January 19
Hello Ninja, season 4
Available January 20
Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos)
Spycraft
Available January 21
Call My Agent!, season 4
Available January 22
Blown Away, season 2
Busted!, season 3
Fate: The Winx Saga
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, season 2
So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero)
The White Tiger
Available January 23
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)
Available January 26
Go Dog Go
Available January 27
Penguin Bloom
Available January 29
Below Zero (Bajocero)
The Dig
Finding ‘Ohana
We Are: The Brooklyn Saints
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in January 2021
Available January 1
17 Again
30 Minutes or Less
Abby Hatcher, season 1
Blue Streak
Bonnie and Clyde
Can’t Hardly Wait
Catch Me If You Can
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Cool Hand Luke
The Creative Brain
The Departed
Enter the Dragon
Gimme Shelter
Good Hair
Goodfellas
Gothika
The Haunted Hathaways, seasons 1-2
Into the Wild
Julie & Julia
Mud
Mystic Pizza
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Eddie Murphy: Raw
Sex and the City: The Movie
Sex and the City 2
Sherlock Holmes
Striptease
Superbad
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Available January 5
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
LA’s Finest, season 1
Available January 10
Spring Breakers
Available January 11
The Intouchables
Available January 12
Last Tango in Halifax, season 4
Available January 13
An Imperfect Murder
Available January 15
Henry Danger, seasons 1-3
Hook
Kuroko’s Basketball, season 1
The Magicians, season 5
Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie
Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure
Available January 16
A Monster Calls
Radium Girls
Available January 18
Homefront
Available January 20
Sightless
Available January 27
Accomplice
Available January 31
Fatima
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in January 2021
Leaving January 1
Bloodsport
Leaving January 3
QB1: Beyond the Lights, season 2
Leaving January 4
Mara
Leaving January 5
The Monster
Leaving January 7
The Tudors, seasons 1-4
Leaving January 8
Mary Poppins Returns
Leaving January 14
Haven, seasons 1-5
The Master
Leaving January 15
A Serious Man
Dallas Buyers Club
Waco: Limited Series
Leaving January 16
Friday Night Tykes, seasons 1-4
Leaving January 20
Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home
Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home
Fireplace for Your Home: Season
Leaving January 24
When Calls the Heart, seasons 1-5
Leaving January 26
We Are Your Friends
Leaving January 29
Swiss Army Man
Leaving January 30
The Hundred-Foot Journey
Leaving January 31
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate
Braxton Family Values, seasons 1-2
Death at a Funeral
Employee of the Month
For Colored Girls
Malicious
Mr. Deeds
Pineapple Express