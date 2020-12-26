Global COVID-19 Cases Top 80 Million

Men wearing full protective suits against coronavirus, take a box containing COVID-19 vaccines, from military personnel at the National Center for Storage of the COVID-19 Vaccine, a military run facility, in Bucharest, Romania, on Dec. 26, 2020.
Vadim Ghirda—AP
By Associated Press
December 26, 2020 12:59 PM EST

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois — The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has topped 80 million.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University reported the mark Saturday morning after 472,000 cases were recorded Christmas Day. The number of deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic across the globe stands at 1.75 million.

The U.S. is by far the leader among nations in cases of coronavirus illness, reporting nearly 18.8 million Saturday. India follows with 10.2 million; Brazil has counted 7.45 million. There have been more than 330,000 deaths in the U.S., 190,000 in Brazil and 147,000 in India.

There have likely been many more cases of the coronavirus that have not been counted for a variety of reasons, including under-reporting, asymptomatic infections and lack of cooperation with contact tracers.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Georgia Counties Cutting Early Voting Sites Raise Alarm
2
Outages Continue After Nashville Blast
3
Should You Be Lying to Your Kids About Santa?

Contact us at letters@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
U.K. Imposes Restrictions to Halt COVID-19
Next Up: Editor's Pick
Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Frontline Health Workers Are TIME's 2020 Guardians of the Year
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE