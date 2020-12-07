As His Family Demands Answers, Columbus Police Open Investigation Into Fatal Shooting of Casey Goodson

An investigation is being conducted by the Columbus Police Department after a Sheriff’s Deputy fatally shot a Black man as he was about to enter his home in Columbus, Ohio on Dec. 4.

Casey Goodson Jr., 23, was at his front door— reportedly with his key in the door’s lock—when he was killed.

In a statement released Dec. 6 on social media, the Columbus Police Department claimed that the deputy responsible, who they identified as James Meade, saw a man believed to be Goodson with a gun while driving. This led to Meade approaching Goodson after he exited his car and walked towards his home, where he was shot. Multiple members of Goodson’s family were inside the home at the time.

Meade was working in the area with the U.S. Marshals as part of a fugitive task force. But Goodson was not a target of the task force, and has no criminal history according to family attorney, Sean Walton.

The CPD’s statement added that there were “reports of a verbal exchange”—though, having noted that no other officers were at the scene, and no civilians witnessed the shooting, it is not clear who made such reports—and that a gun was recovered from the scene.

Goodson was licensed to carry a concealed weapon, his family have said.

“A number of inaccurate statements” have been circulating, the CPD’s statement read, “which can only add to the pain and confusion of such a tragic situation.”

But Walton points to the CPD’s own statement as inaccurate.

“Key information has been left out of the narrative. [The police department] hasn’t disclosed how many times he was shot, where he was shot and most importantly what Casey did that led to the officer taking his life,” Walton tells TIME. “The family has no answers and the public has no answers.”

Goodson’s family are disputing law enforcement’s version of events, Walton says. Furthermore, they do not believe Meade’s actions—firing after Goodson had exited his vehicle and was, allegedly, not engaging the officer—were justifiable.

“He wasn’t shot in the car, he wasn’t shot near the car. He was killed as he walked into his home,” adds Sarah Gelsomino, another attorney representing the Goodson family.

Goodson was the oldest of 10 children; according to Walton, he was a father figure for his younger siblings. He had worked as a truck driver but found in recent months that his driving opportunities had slowed down amid the economic impact of COVID-19. He was most recently working at The Gap.

Goodson’s family has been left getting updates from local media, Walton continues—telling TIME that CPD has not provided any further details regarding his death. He also says the family has still not seen his body.

Responding to TIME’s request for a response on Walton’s claims, the CPD pointed to its Dec. 6 statement and offered no further comment

On Dec. 4, hours after the incident, Peter Tobin, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio, held a press conference alleging that Meade shot Goodson after he refused to drop his weapon. Tobin added that he already believed the shooting was justified.

“That in itself is extremely concerning for the family,” Walton says.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy . This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Josiah Bates at josiah.bates@time.com.