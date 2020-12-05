U.S. Reaches Daily High of Nearly 228,000 COVID-19 Cases

Physician assistant Nicole Thomas conducts a COVID-19 examination in the parking lot at Primary Health Medical Group's clinic in Boise, Idaho, on Nov. 24, 2020.
Otto Kitsinger—AP
By Associated Press
December 5, 2020 11:08 AM EST

WASHINGTON — Coronavirus infections continue to spread at record levels in the United States, reaching a new daily high of nearly 228,000 cases on Friday.

The 227,885 cases eclipses the previous high of more than 217,000 on Thursday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 attributable deaths in the U.S. has passed 2,000 for the first time at 2,011. Two weeks ago, the seven-day average was 1,448. There were 2,607 deaths reported in the U.S. on Friday.

Globally, Johns Hopkins reports more than 1.5 million people have died from the coronavirus pandemic, including more than 279,000 in the United States.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Meet TIME's First-Ever Kid of the Year
2
2020 Tested Us Beyond Measure. Where Do We Go From Here?
3
Who Should Be TIME’s Person of the Year for 2020? Vote Now

Contact us at letters@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Moscow Opens COVID-19 Vaccination Centers
Next Up: Editor's Pick
Portraits of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Favorite Collars and the Stories Behind Them
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE