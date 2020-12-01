Here's What's New on Amazon Prime in December 2020

Although Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated spy drama, Tenet, became emblematic of the challenges faced by blockbuster movies during the COVID-19 pandemic, audiences at home can soon revel in its thrills once the film becomes available to rent and purchase on Amazon Prime on Dec. 15.
Tenet is not the only buzz-worthy watch available for streaming on the platform this month—Sylvie’s Love, a romantic drama starring Tessa Thompson in the titular role, will make its debut on Christmas as an Amazon Prime original.
Feel-good flicks also abound this month, providing a wealth of options for a holiday movie night, running the gamut from the Tom Hanks and Geena Davis-fronted sports film A League of Their Own to an irreverent comedy about a corrupt convent, The Little Hours. And James Bond fans can pay homage to the late Sean Connery by watching his best 007 flicks this month, including the very first Bond film he starred in, Dr. No. Other Bond films joining Amazon Prime this month include Goldfinger, The Spy Who Loved Me and Goldeneye.
Here are all the series and movies available on Amazon Prime Video this month.
Here are the new Amazon Prime Video originals in December 2020
Available December 4
Sound of Metal
Available December 11
The Wilds, season 1
I’m Your Woman
Clifford the Big Red Dog, season 3A
Available December 16
The Expanse, season 5
Available December 18
The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt
Available December 25
Sylvie’s Love
December 30
Yearly Departed
Here are the movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video in December 2020
Available December 1
12 Disasters
2012
Air Force One
A League Of Their Own
Anaconda
Angels & Demons
Assassin Of Youth
Body Of Evidence
Cake
Christmas Chalet
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs
Diary Of A Mad Black Woman
Dr. No
Euphoria
Full Moon High
Gandhi
Ghost Town
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee
Gun Brothers
Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
Hemingway’s Garden Of Eden
Hot Air
Into The Blue
Letters To Juliet
Los Rodriguez el más allá
Love at the Christmas Table
Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Outlaw’s Son
Priest
Snowbound for Christmas
Spanglish
Thank You For Smoking
The Chumscrubber
The Hurt Locker
The King’s Speech
The Kingmaker
The Natural
The People Vs. Larry Flynt
The Pursuit Of Happyness
The Spy Who Loved Me
Tombstone
True Confessions
True Lies
Why Did I Get Married?
Year One
Available December 17
La Pachanga
Available December 18
Blackbird
Available December 23
Pawn Sacrifice
Someone Marry Barry
The Little Hours
Available December 25
Soldiers Of Fortune
Available December 27
The House Sitter
Available December 28
Hope Gap
Available December 31
Supervized
Here are the TV shows streaming on Amazon Prime Video in December 2020
Available December 1
A House Divided, season 1
City On A Hill, season 1
Enterprice, season 1
George Gently, season 1
How the States Got Their Shapes, season 1
Idiomatic, season 1
Lidia Celebrates America Home for the Holidays, season 1
L Word Generation Q, season 1
Mr. Selfridge, season 1
Murder in the Bayou, season 1
My Crazy Ex, season 1
No Passport Required, season 1
NOVA: The Planets, season 1
Ray Donovan, season 1
Roadkill, season 1
Spanish Princess, season 1
The Affair, season 1
The Berlin Dance School, season 1
Tom & Jerry Tales, season 1
Wild Kratts: China Adventure, season 1
Work in Progress, season 1
Available December 7
Valley Girl
Available December 8
The Bernie Mac Show, seasons 1-5
Mad About You, seasons 1-8
Available December 11
Victoria Small (Pequeña Victoria), season 1
Here are the new movies to purchase or rent on Amazon Prime in December 2020
Black Bear
Kajillionaire
Honest Thief
The War with Grandpa
Tenet
Greenland