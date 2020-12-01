Here's What's New on Amazon Prime in December 2020

Although Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated spy drama, Tenet, became emblematic of the challenges faced by blockbuster movies during the COVID-19 pandemic, audiences at home can soon revel in its thrills once the film becomes available to rent and purchase on Amazon Prime on Dec. 15.

Tenet is not the only buzz-worthy watch available for streaming on the platform this month—Sylvie’s Love, a romantic drama starring Tessa Thompson in the titular role, will make its debut on Christmas as an Amazon Prime original.

Feel-good flicks also abound this month, providing a wealth of options for a holiday movie night, running the gamut from the Tom Hanks and Geena Davis-fronted sports film A League of Their Own to an irreverent comedy about a corrupt convent, The Little Hours. And James Bond fans can pay homage to the late Sean Connery by watching his best 007 flicks this month, including the very first Bond film he starred in, Dr. No. Other Bond films joining Amazon Prime this month include Goldfinger, The Spy Who Loved Me and Goldeneye.

Here are all the series and movies available on Amazon Prime Video this month.

Here are the new Amazon Prime Video originals in December 2020

Available December 4

Sound of Metal

Available December 11

The Wilds, season 1

I’m Your Woman

Clifford the Big Red Dog, season 3A

Available December 16

The Expanse, season 5

Available December 18

The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt

Available December 25

Sylvie’s Love

December 30

Yearly Departed

Here are the movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video in December 2020

Available December 1

12 Disasters

2012

Air Force One

A League Of Their Own

Anaconda

Angels & Demons

Assassin Of Youth

Body Of Evidence

Cake

Christmas Chalet

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman

Dr. No

Euphoria

Full Moon High

Gandhi

Ghost Town

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee

Gun Brothers

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

Hemingway’s Garden Of Eden

Hot Air

Into The Blue

Letters To Juliet

Los Rodriguez el más allá

Love at the Christmas Table

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Outlaw’s Son

Priest

Snowbound for Christmas

Spanglish

Thank You For Smoking

The Chumscrubber

The Hurt Locker

The King’s Speech

The Kingmaker

The Natural

The People Vs. Larry Flynt

The Pursuit Of Happyness

The Spy Who Loved Me

Tombstone

True Confessions

True Lies

Why Did I Get Married?

Year One

Available December 17

La Pachanga

Available December 18

Blackbird

Available December 23

Pawn Sacrifice

Someone Marry Barry

The Little Hours

Available December 25

Soldiers Of Fortune

Available December 27

The House Sitter

Available December 28

Hope Gap

Available December 31

Supervized

Here are the TV shows streaming on Amazon Prime Video in December 2020

Available December 1

A House Divided, season 1

City On A Hill, season 1

Enterprice, season 1

George Gently, season 1

How the States Got Their Shapes, season 1

Idiomatic, season 1

Lidia Celebrates America Home for the Holidays, season 1

L Word Generation Q, season 1

Mr. Selfridge, season 1

Murder in the Bayou, season 1

My Crazy Ex, season 1

No Passport Required, season 1

NOVA: The Planets, season 1

Ray Donovan, season 1

Roadkill, season 1

Spanish Princess, season 1

The Affair, season 1

The Berlin Dance School, season 1

Tom & Jerry Tales, season 1

Wild Kratts: China Adventure, season 1

Work in Progress, season 1

Available December 7

Valley Girl

Available December 8

The Bernie Mac Show, seasons 1-5

Mad About You, seasons 1-8

Available December 11

Victoria Small (Pequeña Victoria), season 1

Here are the new movies to purchase or rent on Amazon Prime in December 2020

Black Bear

Kajillionaire

Honest Thief

The War with Grandpa

Tenet

Greenland

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy . This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.