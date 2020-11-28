Ethiopia Says Its Military Now Controls the Tigray Capital

Filippo Grandi, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, visits Umm Rakouba refugee camp sheltering people who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, on Nov. 28, 2020.
Nariman El-Mofty—AP
By CARA ANNA / AP
November 28, 2020

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s army chief of staff says the military has control of the capital of the defiant Tigray region, Mekele.

Gen. Birhanu Jula made the comment on the state broadcaster Saturday.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a separate statement, “We have entered Mekele without innocent civilians being targets.”

Tigray TV earlier Saturday reported that the city was being “heavily bombarded.”

With communications cut to the Tigray region, it is difficult to verify claims by the warring sides as Ethiopia’s government pursues the Tigray regional leaders. Each government regards the other as illegal.

Millions of civilians have been affected as the fighting has gone on for nearly a month.

