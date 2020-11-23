Boy, 15, Arrested in Wisconsin Mall Shooting That Wounded 8

In this image taken from video provided by WISN-TV, emergency crews place two people in waiting ambulances at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. A police dispatcher says officers are responding to "a very active situation" at the suburban Milwaukee mall. The dispatcher said she could not immediately provide further details. Witnesses told WISN-TV that they heard what they believed were eight to 12 shots.
WISN-TV/AP
By Associated Press
November 22, 2020 10:18 PM EST

(WAUWATOSA, Wis.) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee mall that injured eight people, authorities said Sunday.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said the shooting happened during a dispute Friday afternoon between two groups. He said four “innocent bystanders” suffered what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries. Investigators said the suspect ran out of the mall alongside other people.

“We do know there was some sort of altercation, and that’s when the bullets started flying,” Weber said during a press conference Sunday.

The name of the suspect has not been released, and authorities didn’t announce charges Sunday

The teen, who is a Milwaukee resident, was arrested Saturday evening, police said. Authorities recovered a firearm during the arrest, but they did not clarify the teen’s role in the shooting. Police said they made several other arrests. Weber said police aren’t releasing photos of the suspect to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

The mall was closed Saturday, and investigators were on scene overnight. Shoppers were allowed back on Sunday, police said.

