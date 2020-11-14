U.S. COVID-19 Numbers Hit New Daily High With More Than 184,000 Cases

Advertisements for Covid-19 testing ares posted outside Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Friday, on Nov. 13, 2020.
Damian Dovarganes—AP
By Associated Press
November 14, 2020 11:59 AM EST

BALTIMORE — The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus has soared to a new daily high in the United States.

Data from Johns Hopkins University indicates the number of confirmed cases reached 184,514 on Friday, as the number of people infected continues to surge.

The Johns Hopkins data shows the seven-day rolling average for virus-related deaths reported daily in the U.S. rose over the past two weeks from about 828 on Oct. 30 to 1,047 on Friday, an increase of about 26%

The seven-day rolling positivity rate also rose over the past two weeks from 6.4 to 9.6, an increase of about 50%, even as the number of tests performed has grown.

 

