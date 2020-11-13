China Congratulates Joe Biden on Election Win After Days of Silence

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin speaks at the Foreign Ministry briefing in Beijing on Nov. 9, 2020.
Greg Baker–AFP/Getty Images
By Bloomberg
November 13, 2020 3:24 AM EST

China congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on winning the U.S. presidential election, ending days of speculation about when Beijing would formally acknowledge the victory.

“We have been following the reaction on this U.S. presidential election from both within the United States and from the international community,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a briefing in Beijing on Friday. “We respect the American people’s choice and extend congratulations to Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris.”

China’s acknowledgment came after multiple television networks projected Biden would defeat Donald Trump in Arizona, one of the battleground states where the president has looked to overturn the election. China was one of the few countries that had so far withheld comment, as Trump contested the results.

“We understand that the result of the U.S. presidential election will be determined following the U.S. laws and procedures,” Wang said.

Beijing’s official reaction to Biden’s victory had been relatively muted. President Xi Jinping hasn’t offered public congratulations, while the Foreign Ministry this week gave largely vague answers at a briefing on Monday, saying that it hoped the new administration would “work in the same direction as us going forward.”

Most Popular on TIME
1
Did the 10 Plagues of Egypt Really Happen? Here Are 3 Theories
2
What We Can Learn About Nazi Rule From the 'Ideal Nazi Wife’
3
Why You May Not Be Able to Get Pfizer's Frontrunner COVID-19 Vaccine

Contact us at letters@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Five Ways Joe Biden Can Fix Relations with China
Next Up: Editor's Pick
Here Are The Recent Trump Campaign Lawsuits
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE