3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southern New England

By Associated Press
November 8, 2020 1:00 PM EST

BOSTON — An earthquake struck southern New England on Sunday morning but there were no reports of serious damage.

The earthquake centered a few miles off the coast of New Bedford in Buzzards Bay struck just after 9 a.m., according to Randy Baldwin, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Earthquake Information Center.

The USGS at first said the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.0, but it was later downgraded to 3.6.

The earthquake struck at a depth of a little more than 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) and was felt across southeastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and into Connecticut.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Here Are The Recent Trump Campaign Lawsuits
2
Biden: 'This Is the Time to Heal in America'
3
Alex Trebek, Legendary Jeopardy! Host, Dies

Contact us at letters@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Northeastern University Student Sent Back to Iran Despite Valid Visa, Judge's Order As Immigration Attorneys Warn of 'Troubling' Pattern
Next Up: Editor's Pick
The Court Battle Over Key Swing States Has Just Begun. And It's Not Likely to Be Over Soon
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE