U.S. Sets Daily COVID-19 Record With More Than 126,000 New Cases

With the onset of Covid-19 in the year 2020, all businesses had to deal with the contagion in their own way. Some businesses closed entirely while others had to change their manner of operations. This sign reflects how one business communicated their message to customers in New York.
Michael Lee—Getty Images
By Associated Press
November 7, 2020 10:11 AM EST

BALTIMORE — The United States set a record of more than 126,400 confirmed cases in a single day on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases in the U.S. is approaching 100,000 for the first time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Total U.S. cases since the start of the pandemic are nearing 10 million, and confirmed cases globally are approaching 50 million.

Worldwide infection numbers are also setting records. The world reached 400,000 daily confirmed cases on Oct. 15; 500,000 on Oct. 26, and 600,000 on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average for daily deaths in the U.S. rose in the past two weeks from 772 on Oct. 23 to 911 on Friday. Those numbers were higher in the spring and August.

The global death toll hit a daily record of 11,024 confirmed deaths on Wednesday.

