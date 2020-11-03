Watch Live: Go Behind TIME's 'Vote' Cover with Shepard Fairey and D.W. Pine

Ideas
By TIME Staff
November 3, 2020 5:21 PM EST

Last week, TIME’s cover featured a striking image by artist Shepard Fairey. For the first time in our nearly 100-year history, we replaced our logo with an imperative to vote. Join us on Election Day for a special conversation between TIME Creative Director D.W. Pine and Fairey on how the cover came about and the meaning behind it.

Buy a print of TIME’s ‘VOTE’ cover.

