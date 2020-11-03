How to Watch 2020 Election Night Coverage Live

Election night is finally here as the coronavirus pandemic surges on and tense legal battles determining whose votes will count and whose may not are still playing out. TIME will be streaming real-time race projections, maps and live footage from both Trump and Biden’s headquarters.

Election experts stress that regardless of what candidates say, they do not have the power to determine or call the results of the election. The responsibility of counting votes and declaring a winner falls to state and local election officials, and it may take days, or even weeks, for officials to finalize those counts. Just because one candidate may be leading early on Election Night doesn’t mean they can’t fall behind later. That’s not fraud. Counting election results takes time.

Amid the pandemic, Joe Biden has followed public health guidance and relied heavily on digital campaigning, while President Donald Trump has continued to host crowded rallies and downplay the danger of the virus. The nation has been beset by misinformation in the months leading up to the general election, often perpetuated by the president himself.

More than 96 million Americans have already voted as of Monday afternoon, according to the U.S. Elections Project, a database run by University of Florida professor Michael McDonald. That’s about 70% of the total votes counted in the 2016 general election. Of those, more than 35 million are in-person votes and more than 61 million are returned mail-in ballots. Even before Election Day, vote counts from early voting in Texas and Hawaii surpassed the states’ total vote count in 2016.

Some experts, including McDonald, are predicting a once-in-a-century turnout rate— and getting that full tally might take time. Be prepared to be patient.

Get our Politics Newsletter. The headlines out of Washington never seem to slow. Subscribe to The D.C. Brief to make sense of what matters most. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy . This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at letters@time.com.