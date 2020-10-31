CDC Announces New Rules to Help Cruise Ships Sail in U.S. Waters

In this file photo, the Grand Princess maintains a holding pattern about 30 miles off the coast of San Francisco, carrying multiple people who have tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 30, 2020.
Noah Berger—AP
By Associated Press
October 31, 2020 12:23 PM EDT

NEW YORK — Federal health officials announced new rules to eventually help cruise ships sail again in U.S. waters.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says companies must demonstrate procedures for testing, quarantining and isolating passengers and crew. Ship owners must test all passengers and crew at the start and end of all voyages, which are limited to seven days.

The companies will need test labs on all ships and arrangements to isolate or quarantine passengers on shore, if needed. The CDC says this may take months to coordinate.

“This framework provides a pathway to resume safe and responsible sailing,” says CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield.

In mid-March, the CDC issued an order suspending cruise ship operations at U.S. ports. That came after coronavirus outbreaks on ships and concerns about spreading the virus. The no-sail order ended Saturday.

