The Great Reset
Watch TIME100 Talks: Michelle Bachelet, Yuriko Koike and Ray Dalio

By TIME Staff
October 30, 2020 1:56 PM EDT

The Oct. 29 TIME100 Talk featured conversations with U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike, and Bridgewater Associates Founder, Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer Ray Dalio.

