TIME Launches It’s Not Just You Newsletter on Mental Wellness During Anxious Times

(October 29, 2020 — New York, NY) — Today, TIME launches a new weekly newsletter on mental wellness, It’s Not Just You: Big-Hearted Advice for Anxious Times.

Created and written by TIME editor-at-large and essayist Susanna Schrobsdorff, who has covered mental health for more than a decade, It’s Not Just You offers a personal, empathetic take on the events of the week and aims to inspire self-kindness, reduce stigma and share the latest science-based mental wellness tips from TIME’s health editors. It’s Not Just You will also feature cultural insights, humor, and advice from an array of contributors and experts.

“Uncertainty reigns and we’re all feeling angsty and unmoored,” said Susanna Schrobsdorff. “This newsletter will offer a weekly dose of small comforts, pithy insights, and evidence of human goodness. We’ll help you replenish your supply of empathy and self-kindness without losing your sense of humor, because… it’s not just you.”

The newsletter builds on Schrobsdorff’s work covering mental health and wellness throughout her career, including the 2016 TIME cover story on Anxiety, Depression and the Modern Adolescent, which was an early call to arms on a topic that has since come to be recognized as an important global issue.

“We are excited to partner with Susanna to launch this newsletter on mental wellness, a topic that she has stayed passionately committed to in all of her work, as we continue to deepen our relationship with our audiences through trusted content and guidance,” said TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal.

The first edition of It’s Not Just You, which debuts on Sunday, November 1, will feature an interview with comedian and actor Sarah Silverman on Silverman’s new podcast, why we need to find a way to connect, comedy during the pandemic, and her quest for a more examined life, as well as meditation teacher Shelly Tygielski, founder of Pandemic of Love—a volunteer-led, grassroots organization that connects those who want to help directly with individuals and families in need of essentials—on the transformative power of mutual aid communities.

Sign up to receive It’s Not Just You here.

