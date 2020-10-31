Here's What's New on Amazon Prime in November 2020

Sacha Baron Cohen revives his outrageous character Borat, for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the Amazon Prime original sequel to his 2006 satirical film about an inquisitive fictional journalist from Kazakhstan. In his latest installation, Cohen tackles American politics with high-stakes pranks on everyone from Mike Pence to Rudy Giuliani.
There’s no shortage of films to screen for a movie night this fall, from feel-good classics like As Good As It Gets and Dead Poets Society to thrilling dramas like Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.
Those looking for a new television show to binge also have a range of titles to choose from, from the PBS documentary series, America’s Untold Story, to all six seasons of the ensemble sitcom Community. There are also plenty of options for younger viewers on Prime this month, including past seasons of the beloved Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood and the animated series, A Pup Named Scooby-Doo.
Here are all the series and movies available on Amazon Prime Video this month.
Here are the new Amazon Prime Video originals in November 2020
Available October 23
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Available November 6
El Presidente (English Dub), season 1
Ferro, season 1
Wayne, season 1
Available November 13
Alex Rider, season 1
James May: Oh Cook, season 1
Available November 20
Small Axe, Limited Series
The Pack, season 1
Available November 25
Uncle Frank
Here are the movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video in November 2020
Available November 1
28 Days Later
A Christmas Movie Christmas
A Christmas Switch
A Majestic Christmas
Arizona Whirlwind
Article 99
As Good As It Gets
Boyz N’ The Hood
Breathless
Country Strong
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Dead Poets Society
Deja Vu
Did You Hear About The Morgans?
Firewalker
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Marrying Father Christmas
Me, Myself & Irene
More Than A Game
Mr. Majestyk
Next Day Air
Platoon
Rock N’ Roll Christmas
Romancing The Stone
Ronin
Silverado
Step Up
Thank You For Smoking
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Insider
The Iron Lady
The Jewel Of The Nile
The Last Waltz
The Sapphires
The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3
The X Files: I Want To Believe
Twilight
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans
Underworld
Wall Street
Water For Elephants
You Got Served
Zookeeper
Available November 3
General Commander
The Assault
Available November 4
Blue Story
Available November 6
The Secret: Dare to Dream
Available November 7
Retaliation
Available November 11
Tonight You’re Mine
Available November 13
The Ride
Available November 14
The Dictator
Available November 15
12 Pups Of Christmas
Christmas Crush
Available November 18
Body Cam
Available November 20
Seven Stages To Achieve Eternal Bliss
Available November 21
Most Wanted
Available November 26
Bombshell
Available November 27
Life in a Year
Here are the TV shows streaming on Amazon Prime Video in November 2020
Available November 1
America’s Founding Fathers, season 1
America’s Untold Story, season 1
A Pup Named Scooby-Doo, season 1
Before We Die, season 1
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street, season 1
Crime 360, season 1
Delicious, season 1
Hawkeye and the Last of the Mohicans, season 1
Jamestown, season 1
Lost Worlds, season 1
Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, season 1979
Naked Hustle: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
Stockholm: Season 1 (Topic)
The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
The MotorTrend 500: NASCAR Heads West: Limited Series (MotorTrend)
The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
Available November 8
Community, seasons 1-6
Available November 13
American Horror Story: 1984, season 9
Available November 14
Scrubs, seasons 1-9
Here are the new movies available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video in November 2020
Available November 6
The Informer
Available November 13
Come Away