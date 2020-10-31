Here's What's New on Amazon Prime in November 2020

Sacha Baron Cohen revives his outrageous character Borat, for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the Amazon Prime original sequel to his 2006 satirical film about an inquisitive fictional journalist from Kazakhstan. In his latest installation, Cohen tackles American politics with high-stakes pranks on everyone from Mike Pence to Rudy Giuliani.

There’s no shortage of films to screen for a movie night this fall, from feel-good classics like As Good As It Gets and Dead Poets Society to thrilling dramas like Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Those looking for a new television show to binge also have a range of titles to choose from, from the PBS documentary series, America’s Untold Story, to all six seasons of the ensemble sitcom Community. There are also plenty of options for younger viewers on Prime this month, including past seasons of the beloved Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood and the animated series, A Pup Named Scooby-Doo.

Here are all the series and movies available on Amazon Prime Video this month.

Here are the new Amazon Prime Video originals in November 2020

Available October 23

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Available November 6

El Presidente (English Dub), season 1

Ferro, season 1

Wayne, season 1

Available November 13

Alex Rider, season 1

James May: Oh Cook, season 1

Available November 20

Small Axe, Limited Series

The Pack, season 1

Available November 25

Uncle Frank

Here are the movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video in November 2020

Available November 1

28 Days Later

A Christmas Movie Christmas

A Christmas Switch

A Majestic Christmas

Arizona Whirlwind

Article 99

As Good As It Gets

Boyz N’ The Hood

Breathless

Country Strong

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Dead Poets Society

Deja Vu

Did You Hear About The Morgans?

Firewalker

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

Marrying Father Christmas

Me, Myself & Irene

More Than A Game

Mr. Majestyk

Next Day Air

Platoon

Rock N’ Roll Christmas

Romancing The Stone

Ronin

Silverado

Step Up

Thank You For Smoking

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Insider

The Iron Lady

The Jewel Of The Nile

The Last Waltz

The Sapphires

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3

The X Files: I Want To Believe

Twilight

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans

Underworld

Wall Street

Water For Elephants

You Got Served

Zookeeper

Available November 3

General Commander

The Assault

Available November 4

Blue Story

Available November 6

The Secret: Dare to Dream

Available November 7

Retaliation

Available November 11

Tonight You’re Mine

Available November 13

The Ride

Available November 14

The Dictator

Available November 15

12 Pups Of Christmas

Christmas Crush

Available November 18

Body Cam

Available November 20

Seven Stages To Achieve Eternal Bliss

Available November 21

Most Wanted

Available November 26

Bombshell

Available November 27

Life in a Year

Here are the TV shows streaming on Amazon Prime Video in November 2020

Available November 1

America’s Founding Fathers, season 1

America’s Untold Story, season 1

A Pup Named Scooby-Doo, season 1

Before We Die, season 1

Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street, season 1

Crime 360, season 1

Delicious, season 1

Hawkeye and the Last of the Mohicans, season 1

Jamestown, season 1

Lost Worlds, season 1

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, season 1979

Naked Hustle: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Stockholm: Season 1 (Topic)

The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The MotorTrend 500: NASCAR Heads West: Limited Series (MotorTrend)

The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Available November 8

Community, seasons 1-6

Available November 13

American Horror Story: 1984, season 9

Available November 14

Scrubs, seasons 1-9

Here are the new movies available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video in November 2020

Available November 6

The Informer

Available November 13

Come Away

