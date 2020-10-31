Netflix’s award-winning original series The Crown returns for a fourth season on November 15. The cast for the British Royal Family in season 3 will be back, including Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, and viewers can also expect to meet Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Diana, Princess of Wales.
Those looking to get into the holiday spirit this month are in luck, with plenty of festive original programming debuting on the streaming platform. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, a musical film starring Forest Whitaker and Keegan-Michael Key, releases on November 13, and will feature original music from artists like John Legend and Usher. November will also bring The Princess Switch: Switched Again, the sequel to The Princess Switch, Vanessa Hudgens’ campy 2018 Netflix Christmas comedy and Dolly Parton’s Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, which features 14 original songs from Dolly herself.
Here’s everything new on Netflix this month—and everything set to leave the streaming platform.
Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in November 2020
Available November 1
M’entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?, season 2
Available November 3
Felix Lobrecht: Hype
Mother
Available November 4
Love and Anarchy
Available November 5
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?
Operation Christmas Drop
Paranormal
Available November 6
Citation
Country Ever After
La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench
Available November 9
Undercover, season 2
Available November 10
Dash & Lily
Trash Truck
Available November 11
Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun
The Liberator
Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born
What We Wanted
Available November 12
Ludo
Available November 13
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The Life Ahead
The Minions of Midas
Available November 15
The Crown, season 4
Available November 17
The Boss Baby: Back in Business, season 4
We Are the Champions
Available November 18
El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies, season 2
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas
Available November 19
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
Available November 20
Alien Xmas
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine
If Anything Happens I Love You
Voices of Fire
Available November 22
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Available November 23
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder
Available November 24
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday
El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son
Hillbilly Elegy
Wonderoos
Available November 25
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
Great Pretender, season 2
Available November 26
Mosul
Available November 27
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
The Call
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
Don’t Listen
Sugar Rush Christmas, season 2
Überweihnachten / Over Christmas
Virgin River, season 2
La Belva / The Beast
Available November 28
The Uncanny Counter
Available November 29
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
Available November 30
A Love So Beautiful
Finding Agnes
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in November 2020
Available November 1
60 Days In: Season 5
A Clockwork Orange
Boyz n the Hood
Casper
Christmas Break-In
Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
Easy A
Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Forged in Fire: Season 6
Jumping the Broom
Knock Knock
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, seasons 1-3
Little Monsters
Mile 22
Ocean’s Eleven
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Piercing
Platoon
School Daze
Snowden
The Garfield Show: Season 3
The Impossible
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Next Karate Kid
Wheels of Fortune
Yes Man
Available November 2
Prospect
Available November 4
A Christmas Catch
Christmas With A Prince
Available November 5
A New York Christmas Wedding
Midnight At The Magnolia
Available November 6
The Late Bloomer
Available November 12
Fruitvale Station
Graceful Friends
Prom Night
Available November 13
American Horror Story: 1984
Available November 15
A Very Country Christmas
America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Hometown Holiday
Survivor, seasons 20 & 28
V for Vendetta
Available November 16
Loving
Whose Streets?
Available November 22
Machete Kills
Available November 23
Hard Kill
Available November 26
Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
Available November 30
The 2nd
RUST CREEK
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in November 2020
Leaving November 1
Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark
Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
Olympus Has Fallen
Shark Night
Leaving November 4
Death House
Leaving November 6
Into the Forest
Krisha
Leaving November 7
Hit & Run
Hope Springs Eternal
The Sea of Trees
Sleepless
Leaving November 8
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Leaving November 11
Green Room
Leaving November 14
Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States, season 1
Leaving November 15
9
Abominable Christmas
The Addams Family
Drive
Leaving November 16
Santa Claws
Soul Surfer
Leaving November 17
Sour Grapes
Leaving November 22
End of Watch
Leaving November 23
Bushwick
Shot Caller
Leaving November 26
The Lincoln Lawyer
Leaving November 27
Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins
Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren
Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster
Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill
Jeopardy!: College Championship III
Jeopardy!: Producer’s Pick
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Leaving November 30
Anaconda
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
The Bachelor: Season 13
Bad News Bears
Diana: In Her Own Words
Gridiron Gang
Hostage
National Security
Lakeview Terrace
Moneyball
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
Priest
Stand and Deliver
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
West Side Story
Y Tu Mamá También
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac