WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump pushed back Saturday at Sen. Ben Sasse on Twitter, calling the Nebraska senator “a liability to the Republican Party, and an embarrassment” to the state.

The president’s Twitter attack came after Sasse told constituents in a telephone town hall Wednesday that Trump has “flirted with white supremacists,” mocks Christian evangelicals in private, and “kisses dictators’ butts.”

Sasse, who is running for a second term in a reliably red state and is seen as a potential presidential candidate for 2024, made the comments in response to a question about why he has been willing to publicly criticize a president of his own party. He also criticized Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and said Trump’s family has treated the presidency “like a business opportunity.”

Trump tweeted that Sasse is “the least effective of our 53 Republican Senators, and a person who truly doesn’t have what it takes to be great.”

Trump’s tirade continued throughout the day as he compared Sasse to former U.S. Sens. Bob Corker of Tennessee and Jeff Flake of Arizona, who left the Senate after combative relationships with the president. Trump suggested perhaps Republicans should find “a new and more viable candidate?”

Trump carried Nebraska by 25 percentage points in 2016.

Get our Politics Newsletter. The headlines out of Washington never seem to slow. Subscribe to The D.C. Brief to make sense of what matters most. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy . This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at letters@time.com.