TIME for Kids Launches New Digital Subscription to Bring Its Trusted Classroom News Content to Homes for the First Time

(New York, NY — October 19, 2020) — Today, TIME for Kids, the trusted publication that has provided quality journalism to millions of students in elementary classrooms across the U.S. for 25 years, launches a new premium digital subscription product that, for the first time, provides at home access to the same age-appropriate news and current event content that TIME for Kids offers in schools. This new TIME for Kids digital experience is designed to keep kids learning, help them understand the news, and connect them to the world from home.

“The mission of TIME for Kids is to create a safe and engaging experience for kids to explore the world on their own,” said TIME for Kids editor in chief Andrea Delbanco. “With the continued uncertainty around kids going back to school amid the coronavirus pandemic, TIME for Kids has built its first-ever home product to be flexible for the needs of all families and to provide a fun resource and tool they can turn to help support remote learning.”

The TIME for Kids subscription designed for home use includes digital access to new editions of TIME for Kids each week, as well as access to every issue of TIME for Kids that has been previously published in 2020. Every week, subscribers will also receive a special TIME for Kids newsletter to serve as a supplemental guide for the content in each new issue, with helpful curriculum, conversation guides, resources, and engaging activities to make the most out of every issue of TIME for Kids at home. Subscriptions are available beginning at $19.99 per year through an introductory offer.

This new TIME for Kids subscription is the latest offering from TIME for Kids that aims to help families, kids and teachers navigate the ongoing uncertainty around kids going back to school amid the coronavirus pandemic. Most recently, TIME for Kids unveiled a new subscription, designed specifically for teachers, that connects the print and digital TIME for Kids experiences and enables flexibility between the in-classroom and remote learning experience for students. In March, when schools initially closed due to coronavirus, TIME for Kids was made available digitally, for free, and in multiple languages including Spanish and Chinese, for the first time with the launch of the TIME for Kids digital library, which has been accessed by over 350,000 people in all 50 states across the U.S. and more than 140 countries around the world.

For more information and to subscribe to today, visit: https://bit.ly/3lTQQ6H

###

About TIME for Kids

Since 1995, TIME for Kids has delivered current events from TIME news bureaus around the world to millions of students in elementary and middle school classrooms across the U.S. Each week, TIME for Kids presents news in a format that teaches young readers to become critical thinkers and informed citizens. As an educational publication, the mission of TIME for Kids is to help teachers engage students with the world around them and inspire kids to join the conversation about current events.

Contact us at letters@time.com.