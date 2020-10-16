The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Convene Special Edition of TIME100 Talks on the State of Our Shared Digital Experience

On Oct. 20, “Engineering a Better World” Will Bring Together Experts, Advocates, Online Creators and Journalists to Discuss the Pursuit of a More Compassionate, Safe, and Trustworthy Digital World

(New York, NY — October 16, 2020) — On October 20th, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will host a specially curated edition of TIME100 Talks, TIME’s series of virtual conversations that convenes extraordinary leaders from every field to spotlight solutions and encourage action.

Presented in partnership with P&G and themed around the topic of “Engineering a Better World,” the special episode of TIME100 Talks reflects a foundational element of The Duke and Duchess’ nonprofit Archewell – building online communities that are more compassionate, safe, and trustworthy. The episode will feature conversations with a range of guests, including Reddit co-founder and founder of 776 Alexis Ohanian, Rappler CEO and executive editor Maria Ressa, Center for Humane Technology president and co-founder Tristan Harris, activist and founder of The Loveland Foundation Rachel Cargle, author and co-director of the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry Safiya U. Noble, disinformation researcher Renée DiResta, Somewhere Good founder Naj Austin, and the hosts of Teenager Therapy.

In addition to developing the theme, guests, and topics for this special edition of TIME100 Talks, The Duke and Duchess will make opening and closing remarks, lead conversations, and discuss creating safe, trustworthy and compassionate online communities with TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal during the show.

“Since launching in April, TIME100 Talks has focused on solutions and visions of a better future through conversations with extraordinary leaders from around the world,” said TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal. “This special episode marks our first collaboration, and we are thrilled to partner with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to explore these urgent issues.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, both TIME100 alumni, are among the most influential voices in the world,” said Dan Macsai, TIME executive editor and editorial director of the TIME100. “We look forward to working with them to elevate essential voices and highlight real solutions to some of the most pressing issues of our time.”

TIME100 Talks, which builds on the success of TIME’s live event extensions of the TIME100, including the 2019 TIME100 Summit, TIME100 Health Summit, and TIME100 Next, has convened more than 100 notable guests, including U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, advocate Rev. Bernice A. King, immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci, UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie, musicians John Legend and Elton John, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and the Dalai Lama, among many others, and generated more than 50 million video views across TIME’s platforms since launching in April.

For more details and to register to watch this edition of TIME100 Talks on October 20, 2020 at 1PM ET on Time.com and across TIME’s social media platform, visit: time.com/time100-talks/

###

